Nolan Arenado Trade: Rockies Fans Lash out at Jeff Bridich

Friday evening, news surfaced that the Colorado Rockies are sending star player Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals in a major cash deal involving some players and $50 million in cash. The five-time All-Star will now bolster a talented Cardinals roster while the Rockies will strive to find other ways to remain competitive in the National League West. The news created excitement among Cardinals fans, but there were several supporters of the Rockies that expressed considerable anger about general manager Jeff Bridich. When the news of the trade broke on Twitter, many members of the Rockies fanbase directed angry comments toward Bridich. Several proclaimed that he is the worst executive in the league and that he needs to lose his job immediately. Others said that the front office is a joke and that Bridich will willingly trade away any player on the roster in exchange for nothing more than a sandwich.

I could pluck someone out of the press box to also win 0 NL West titles. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) January 30, 2021 "Remember when the Rockies capitalized on a great core in the Jeff Bridich era? Me neither, pass the f—ing bottle," another fan commented on social media. There were several expressing sadness about the trade while others made angry comments about the GM. One even added "FireBridich" to their username.

I wonder if Bridich has to sit at the kids table when all the GM's get together at the winter meetings. #FireBridich #nolanarenado #Rockies #CancelMonfort #PerennialLosers #RemeberWhenHeTradedDJ — Brett (@LuvUndrWill) January 30, 2021 "Congrats to the Rockies for being such a butt-stupid organization that they have to give St. Louis $50 million in order to trade the best player they've ever developed," one person added on Twitter. This user continued and said that other GMs should call Bridich every hour with ridiculous trade proposals.

Jeff Bridich has added one quality player to the Rockies in 6 years (Marquez). He is terrible at his job and the last GM that can make a comment like that. — Stafford szn (@Handle_5500) January 30, 2021 "Lifetime CO native here. Supported the team through good times and bad. Even paid for tickets to the 2007 WS sweep. Today, it's all over. Sending one of the best to dawn a uniform, and $50MM... management of this team is incompetent. Good on you Arenado. Bye [Rockies]" one angry fan tweeted on Saturday.

Will wait to see final details of this trade, but Jeff Bridich should be fired for chasing off arguably the best player in #Rockies history. But Monfort signed off on it. So there's the bigger problem. @DenverChannel — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) January 30, 2021 "And yet [Charlie] Monfort will continue to employ him. Ownership failure at the highest level," one fan wrote in response to the surprising trade. Another said that they want to see Coors Field "sit empty for a decade" after Bridich traded Arenado to the Cardinals.

The @Rockies are choosing Jeff Bridich over NOLAN ARENADO! pic.twitter.com/WdJnHi52l7 — Jacob (@Jkaslon15) January 30, 2021 "Jeff Bridich & Nolan Arenado = Jack Easterby & Deshaun Watson," one fan commented. There were several people expressing anger about the stunning MLB trade, but others saw a fitting comparison. They viewed the situation as similar to the one involving the Houston Texans and star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who requested a trade after several surprising decisions by the front office.

Heartbreaking. Hope the @Rockies have a great season. I'll be back when Jeff bridich is fired. https://t.co/Qwg9CKf4W8 — Hannahrose22 (@HannahRutt) January 30, 2021 "A very common response to the Arenado trade news on Friday was that the fans no longer wanted to watch games. They declared that they would only tune in after the Rockies fire Bridich. Until this change in the front office occurs, these fans will not pay attention to the team or the action at Coors Field.