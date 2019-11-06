Nick Saban Reveals His Thoughts on Donald Trump Attending LSU vs. Alabama Game

On Saturday, one of the biggest college football games in recent memory will take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the undefeated LSU Tigers will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s so big that President Donald Trump will be in attendance. However, ahead of the visit, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed his thoughts while on a teleconference call with the reporters on Wednesday.

“Well, it’s an honor that the President of the United States would be interested enough to come to the game and I’m sure we will do everything we can to welcome him,” Saban said per Saturday Down South.

Trump has not commented on attending the game, but it has been confirmed by various sources including BamaCentral of Sports Illustrated. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. local time which will mean traffic will be challenging all morning long. This might be the first time Trump has attended a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but this won’t be the first time he’s seen the Crimson Tide in action. Back in 2018, Trump attended the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs. Trump left the game when Georgia was leading 13-0 at the half, but Alabama rallied to win 26-23 in overtime.

“It was truly a win for the ages,” Trump said. “I don’t know if you know, but I was there. It will go down as one of the most exciting finishes in college football history — of any sport.”

There’s no telling how fans will react when Trump is introduced on Saturday, but if there’s one thing they are mad about, it’s the time of the game. There’s is a petition to CBS demanding the time is changed from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“It has been 8 years since the last ‘Game of the Century’ meeting has taken place between LSU and Alabama. The game is currently scheduled to be at 2:30PM CST. CBS is awarded one prime time slot in their contract with the SEC. However, this game is much bigger than the game they chose to use for that slot (UGA vs ND). This game deserves to be during prime time on game day Saturday,” Jared Waller wrote who started the petition.

It’s likely that won’t happen, but it should be one of the most compelling games of the year no matter if Trump attends or the kickoff time is earlier than anticipated.