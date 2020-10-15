Nick Saban's Daughter Kristen Offers Promising Health Update After His COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the news might not be as bad as it seems. Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, took to Twitter to give an update on her father's heath. She revealed that Saban doesn't have any symptoms and still coaching the team virtually.

"No symptoms," Setas wrote. He's literally coaching practice from a Zoom call (I had permission to say this). In a follow-up tweet, Setas showed her appreciation to all the fans who reached out to her and sent messages to Saban. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind words, well wishes and encouragement," she wrote. "My dad is feeling fine right now and he’s a trooper. I have faith he will overcome this quickly. Thanks again."

On Wednesday, Saban announced that he had the coronavirus and revealed who will take over the head coaching duties while in isolation. "I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home."

It was also revealed that Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne also contracted COVID-19 after a round of scheduled team testing. Byrne said when he heard the news, he "entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines." He also had a message for the fans by saying he wanted to "encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you."

Alabama is scheduled to host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. There are no plans to postpone the game, and both teams will continue their preparations on Thursday and Friday. Saturday's game is considered the biggest of the 2020 college football season as Alabama ranks No. 2 in the country while Georgia is No. 3. The last time Georgia has defeated Alabama was in 2007 in a 26-23 overtime thriller.