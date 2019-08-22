Nick Diaz on Fighting Conor McGregor: 'I'll Whoop His A—!'

Former UFC fighter Nick Diaz now wants a piece of Conor McGregor. TMZ recently caught up with Diaz and he was asked about his thoughts on his brother, Nate, and McGregor going at it for the third time. And Nick simply put it like this: "I'll whoop his a—."

What Nick said led to his pal and Bellator fighter A.J. Agazarm going on a tirade about McGregor.

"I can't believe he hit that old man! That was crazy! Who would do that?! If he's gonna hit an old man, I'll hit him."

Agazarm is referring to the recent video of McGregor sucker-punching an elderly man at a bar in Ireland. The incident happened in April, the but the video was released earlier this month.

It looks like McGregor is a marked man whenever he returns to the octagon. He hasn't competed since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October, but McGregor recently wrote on Instagram that he would love to face Nate again as the two have already squared off twice in 2016.

"3 years to the day myself and this Mexican warrior went to war," McGregor wrote. "Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating to see it for my own comeback. I don't blame you not mentioning me for the trilogy bout post-fight, you know what I'm like when I get going. Vicious. I loved the round 3 style from round 1 that you implemented. It's what I was hoping you would implement for this bout and was glad to see you do it. I'll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again. If not, respect always. A war for the ages. No b— talk. Just real s—."

In the first meeting, McGregor won via submission. In the second meeting, Diaz won by a majority decision. The second meeting was regarded as the best UFC fight of the year.

Nate is coming off a win against Anthony Pettis and it was his first match since beating McGregor three years prior. When asked about why he took three years, he kept it simple.

"The reason I was off was because everybody sucks," Diaz said to UFC commentator Joe Rogan via Forbes. "There was nobody to fight. With this belt, I want to defend it against… Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight, good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain't no gangsters in this game anymore. There ain't nobody who does it right but me and him. So I know my man's a gangster, but he ain't no West Coast gangster."