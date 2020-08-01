NHL Fans Stand in Solidarity With BLM by Kneeling After Hockey Players Stood During National Anthem

The NHL returned with exhibition matches in Toronto and Edmonton on Saturday, featuring such teams as the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars. Prior to the matches, the players linked arms and remained standing while the American and Canadian national anthems played. Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, praised the players for standing, but fans expressed very different opinions.

When NHL fans saw that the players did not kneel during the national anthem, they expressed the opinion that the league and its stars "refuse to acknowledge the racism and injustices" in hockey. Many expressed the opinion that the lack of kneeling meant that the NHL doesn't support Black Lives Matter or racial equality. In response to the national anthem, the fans began posting photos of themselves kneeling in their homes and apartments.