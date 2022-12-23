NFL Week 16 2022: Why 11 Games Are Scheduled for Saturday

The 16th week of the 2022 NFL season is here, and it's an interesting week considering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. NFL games are normally played on Sunday afternoon, but with Christmas Day being on Sunday this year, the league decided to have the majority of their games on Saturday.

This is not the first time the NFL has done something like this. In 2016 Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday, and the NFL scheduled 11 games that day, and some of the most notable performances include Tom Brady throwing, three touchdowns for the New England Patriots, Aaron Rodgers throwing four touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers and Jay Ajayi rushing for 206 yards for the Miami Dolphins.

The are a few teams that will play on Christmas Day. Three games will be played on that day, with the first matchup being the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins. The afternoon game will be the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Rams, and the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Here's a look at the 11 games being played on Christmas Eve.