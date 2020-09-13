NFL Returns With Full Schedule, and Fans Are Fired Up

Sunday afternoon, multiple NFL teams kicked off in their first games of the season. The league officially returned in full force with a stacked schedule on both FOX and CBS. The starts of these games marked a highly-anticipated moment considering that the COVID-19 pandemic left the season in doubt for long stretches of time. However, the NFL found a way to keep the players and coaches alike healthy with daily coronavirus tests and ensured that games would take place.

With the return of football official, fans began expressing excitement about a long day spent on the couch. They proclaimed that they would not get up unless absolutely necessary in order to cram in as much football as possible. These Twitter users wanted to see Cam Newton lead the New England Patriots for the first time while Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off a new era in team history.