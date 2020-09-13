NFL Returns With Full Schedule, and Fans Are Fired Up
Sunday afternoon, multiple NFL teams kicked off in their first games of the season. The league officially returned in full force with a stacked schedule on both FOX and CBS. The starts of these games marked a highly-anticipated moment considering that the COVID-19 pandemic left the season in doubt for long stretches of time. However, the NFL found a way to keep the players and coaches alike healthy with daily coronavirus tests and ensured that games would take place.
With the return of football official, fans began expressing excitement about a long day spent on the couch. They proclaimed that they would not get up unless absolutely necessary in order to cram in as much football as possible. These Twitter users wanted to see Cam Newton lead the New England Patriots for the first time while Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off a new era in team history.
Reading all the funny, absurd, laughable, clever, amusing, dopey NFL tweets — has put me in a great mood. God I’m happy the NFL is back. This is great. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 13, 2020
If you think I’m going to spend my entire Sunday sitting in one single spot on the couch watching the NFL, you’re absolutely right because football is back baby— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 13, 2020
LFG!!!! NFL IS BACK BABY!!!!! 🏈🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/2hOmEX6ovM— Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) September 13, 2020
Ahhh so glad football is back #NFL pic.twitter.com/CblaVcSjLX— 𝐈𝐕 (@KingToneIV) September 13, 2020
These some baseball scores lol #NFLKickoff #NFLisBACK pic.twitter.com/jXW7OFlpCG— 🇺🇲WallSt626🇵🇷 (@JokingChris626) September 13, 2020
NFL Twitter is back and this wretched site is enjoyable once again— Eric Torgerson (@e_torgerson) September 13, 2020
NFL season is back. 🍻— Chris Timpano (@ChrisTimpano) September 13, 2020
Football is back! Let’s go packers! Lions Bears game is good! Rivers and the Colts! Cam Newton, the Cowboys, Eagles, dolphins. The list keeps going! @NFL is back!!!— Truss (@t_russss) September 13, 2020
We don't care the NFL is back!— 🏄🏾♂️ (@ReyZach_) September 13, 2020
#nfl is back! 👌🏾— keLziOn💫 (@itskeLziOn) September 13, 2020
#Nfl It’s weird without fans, but I’m glad football is back. It brings some kind of normalcy to what’s been a strange year!— Jason Buchholz (@AZpuckhead) September 13, 2020
NFL red zone is back!!!!!— Rob Tracey (@Robbiebond77) September 13, 2020
Oh hey Twitter, the NFL is back so that means I'll post alot of this. pic.twitter.com/qWcbUbiszR— Nathon Fox (@foxman150) September 13, 2020
Football. Is. Back #NFL https://t.co/q0Y643q1He— webstar, joee (@DjWebstar94) September 13, 2020