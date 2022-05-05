NFL Quarterback Says He Was in 'Dark Place' Following Playoff Loss

✖

An NFL quarterback who led his team to the playoffs last season revealed he was in a "dark place" after losing in the postseason. Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, recently spoke to reporters and talked about the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans entered the game at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Tannehill threw three interceptions in the loss.

"It was tough. It was not a situation you want to be in," Tannehill said, per PEOPLE. "You prepare so long and so hard to put yourself in a position to go chase your dreams and to play beneath the standard I have for myself: It stung, it hurt. There were a lot of sleepless nights. Every time I closed my eyes, I was re-watching the game in my head. Didn't get a whole lot of sleep for weeks and weeks after the game. Was in a dark place," he continued. "It took me a while and a lot of work to get out of it. It wasn't something that went away easily. It's a scar I'll carry with me throughout the rest of my life, you know?"

Tannehill went on to say that he got through it with therapy and communication. He's also optimistic about what the Titans will do in 2022. "Just like a cut on your arm, it starts off as a wound. You're able to heal from it and it turns into a scar. It never leaves you, but it's always there and it can remind you," Tannehill told reporters. "Now, it's fuel for me. Fuel for me to work and get ready with a passion. Come into this season with a fire and a desire to win like I've never had before."

Tannehill has been with the Titans since the 2019 season. He was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 8 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and was traded to the Dolphins in 2019. Tannehill had a breakout season in 2019, throwing for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 117.5 passer rating and a 70.3 completion percentage. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and named Comeback Player of the Year that season.