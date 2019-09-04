NFL Media Weighs in on Ezekiel Elliott’s New Cowboys Contract

Wednesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys signed Ezekiel Elliot to a massive contract extension for six years and $90 million that will make him the highest-paid running back in the league. Given that this deal includes $50 million guaranteed and tops more than $100 million in total value, this move drew some very unique reactions from the NFL community.

Obviously, the majority of Dallas Cowboys fans were fired up to simply have Elliott back in the building, but there were some that had concerns about mortgaging the future in order to purchase a temporary success. Ultimately, the team’s ability to pay wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott will determine if the concerns are valid.

While the reactions of the fans were expected, there were many more members of the media that weighed in after Zeke signed his massive deal. Whether these figures work at ESPN, NFL Media, or another outlet, they all became very familiar with the inner workings of these negotiations after covering them for so many weeks.

On one hand, the majority of media members were simply relieved that this longtime story has come to its natural conclusion. However, there was also the realization that there will now be even more storylines that must be tracked as Elliott progresses through the season. Is he performing at a high level? Is there a concern for a soft-muscle injury? The list goes on and on.

Whether they were excited or angry about the future storylines in play, the fact remains that the media was happy to see a conclusion to the negotiations.

Is there a recipe for financial success? Countless self-help books and seminars will say that this is true, but they will focus on working hard, getting up early, and avoiding making mistakes. However, Zeke found his financial success in a very unique way and has since become an inspiration for members of the media. Is it possible to copy the Cowboys running back and become a millionaire?

Ezekiel Elliott was chilling in Cabo for months, skipped out on work, drank margaritas and ate tacos every damn day.



AND HE GOT A RAISE FOR IT!



Dude is my hero. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 4, 2019

Cole Wright of NFL Media is someone that has been weighing in on the Ezekiel Elliott negotiations throughout the entire offseason and into September. Granted, the majority of his reactions to every update have revolved around animated Gifs about getting paid. Some involved Fred Sanford from Sanford and Son while others just showed individuals counting cash. Of course, he reacted to Zeke’s deal becoming official by showcasing a kid cradling an inordinate amount of loot.

Gil Brandt, the Godfather of the NFL and the Scouting Combine, is a trusted talent evaluator that helped bring multiple Hall of Fame players into the league. Brandt is best known for his work building up the Dallas Cowboys into a legendary franchise prior to Jerry Jones purchasing the team, so he is expected to weigh in often on top matters. In terms of Zeke becoming the highest-paid running back in the league, Brandt believes that the payday was well-deserved.

The best running back in football deserves the biggest RB contract in football. That’s how it should work. Congrats, @EzekielElliott. You earned it. #payforplay — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 4, 2019

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is a former NFL safety that spent more than half a decade in the league with the Browns, the Falcons, and the Raiders. Given this experience as a player, he understands how the contract negotiations can affect the relationship between each player and the franchise for which they play. Understandably, Riddick applauds that Elliott and his representatives were able to get such an impressive deal done prior to the regular season’s start.

Well done by Ezekiel Elliott and his negotiating team. Knowing your worth/leverage and being willing to execute a plan like he did is something to respect. Can’t wait to see the structure of this deal. NOW LET’S PLAY!!!! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 4, 2019

While the majority of media members are focusing on how the deal affects other running backs or Zeke’s future with the team, there is one figure that is looking at the other factors. Specifically, Fox Sports contributor Rob Parker believes that this massive payday for Elliott is actually a knock against quarterback Dak Prescott.

“This deal is an indictment of Dak Prescott,” Parker said. “The Cowboys and Jerry Jones know Dak is a third-tier QB and isn’t good enough to lead the team. This team is geared for Ezekiel Elliott, he’s the most important player.”

"This deal is an indictment of Dak Prescott," Parker said. "The Cowboys and Jerry Jones know Dak is a third-tier QB and isn't good enough to lead the team. This team is geared for Ezekiel Elliott, he's the most important player."



— @RobParkerFS1 reacts to Zeke’s extension pic.twitter.com/w1oeOeeNDL — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 4, 2019

As the old saying goes, “time is money.” Well, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is a testament to that fact. The numbers of his contract were broken down following the announcement of the six-year, $90 million deal, and the data was staggering. As it turns out, Elliott is literally making money every minute that he is on the field, and it’s not a small amount. Not many people in the working field can say that they are earning $31 per minute.

🇺🇸 @EzekielElliott has signed a new 6-year contract worth $90m with the @DallasCowboys.



💰 $15m per year.



💰 $1.25m per month.



💰 $312k per week.



💰 $44k per day.



💰 $1.8k per hour.



💰 $31 per minute.



🏈 Now the highest paid running back in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/SZikTdNj3i — SPORF (@Sporf) September 4, 2019

Smart gamblers take calculated risks, and according to Matthew Berry of ESPN, fantasy managers that took a risk on Ezekiel Elliott will be rewarded. With the Cowboys running back returning to his team on Wednesday, Elliott is set up to retake his role as the workhorse on this offense. According to Berry, this is phenomenal news considering that Zeke has 28 games since 2016 in which he has logged 20+ carries. He isn’t working out of a committee and is instead proving to be the only figure in this backfield worth a roster spot.

Regarding one Ezekiel Elliott. From The Fantasy Show on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/fc6jEPBw8j — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 4, 2019

With Ezekiel Elliott becoming the highest-paid running back in the league, the attention has turned to how the Cowboys will repeat as division champions and make a run in the postseason. Achieving this goal will be critical. Outsiders, however, are more focused on the future of head coach Jason Garrett. The man known for clapping on the sideline has been on the proverbial hot seat for the past four years, and he could be gone if the Cowboys don’t reach the NFC Championship. If this happens, who will be his replacement and how will it affect Zeke’s usage?

I can’t wait to see what Lincoln Riley does with Ezekiel Elliott next season. Should be a lot of fun. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 4, 2019

Ezekiel Elliott may be playing in the wrong era. As a generational talent, he is someone that could be earning top dollar. Unfortunately, Zeke is playing at a time when running backs aren’t valued. The last time someone at his position secured a massive contract, it was Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings. His six-year, $86 million contract was signed in 2011, one year prior to a 2,000-yard season and MVP award.

Adrian Peterson, 2011: signed for 6 years, $86 million

Ezekiel Elliott, 2019: signed for 6 years, $90 million



It took the NFL’s running back market EIGHT years to catch up to Peterson.



If that isn’t the mark of generational talent, I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/obuBiZ9DgH — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 4, 2019

The hosts of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football are known for their hijinks and a lighthearted approach to the league. They dive deep into important topics, but they also have fun. Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout was no different. Following the news of his massive extension, co-host Kyle Brandt took a walk over to the “Holdout Wall” that featured other NFL players such as Trent Williams and Melvin Gordon, along with candles. In celebration of the deal, Brandt removed Elliott from the Holdout Wall and extinguished his candle.