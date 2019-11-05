NFL Media Creates Fake Trailer for ‘Monday Night Football’ Cat

Monday night’s battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants was expected to be a high profile battle between two of the nation’s largest fanbases, but the game was derailed prior to halftime due to the presence of a black cat that ran onto the field. This moment on ESPN captured the hearts of many, and now NFL Media’s The Checkdown has responded with a very unique trailer for a fake documentary.

Tuesday morning, The Checkdown revealed the first trailer for The Cat: A Football Life. In theory, this would be the latest in a long line of documentaries about the history of the NFL and would join those that focused on wide receiver Steve Smith, quarterback Dan Marino, and safety Sean Taylor. Although this version was slightly less serious in tone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Winning the Heisman [Trophy] by a unanimous vote, the Cat had huge expectations going into the league and boy, did he deliver,” the narrator said in the fake clip. This was followed by actual audio from announcer Kevin Harlan on Monday night.

The MNF cat already has a mini-documentary 😹 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/rPuelIuX52 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 5, 2019

Of course, the jokes didn’t end with the simple joke about the Heisman Trophy. This commercial also featured comments from former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan, former Saints running back Reggie Bush, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as well as other prominent NFL figures.

While having a cat show up on the football field didn’t have much of an impact on the actual players, it did create waves on social media. Twitter was full of jokes and memes on Monday night, and the fun continued well into Tuesday morning. Even the Instagram account Owl Kitty, which is known for its unique cat videos, created a special video for the occasion. Instead of the cat from Monday night, the Owl Kitty was the one wreaking havoc during the game.

Throughout the history of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, there have been plenty of jaw-dropping moments during big moments. Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed reception during Sunday Night Football created waves in 2014. Similarly, Dez Bryant thought that he had a miraculous game-winning touchdown in 2012 against the Giants, but he was ruled out of bounds due to his finger touching the back of the end zone before the rest of his body landed.

However, the cat running onto the football field may have been one of the biggest moments from the storied rivalry. Although it ultimately played less of a role in the game’s outcome than those aforementioned plays.

(Photo Credit: Emilee Chinn/Getty)