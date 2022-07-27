NFL Legend Troy Polamalu's Nephew Gets WWE Tryout

The nephew of NFL legend Troy Polamalu is close to being a WWE Superstar. According to TMZ Sports, Talati Polamalu, who is a rising senior offensive lineman at Georgetown, is in Nashville to showcase his talents to WWE executives. This comes before WWE hosts SummerSlam in Nashville on Saturday.

TMZ Sports obtained a video of Polamalu's tryout and said he wants to be a role model in WWE for overweight kids. "I do this for my fat kids back home," he said. "All the ones that are picked on because you're fat. Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want. You just gotta put the work in." Polamalu reportedly tried out in front of WWE Superstar Big E, WWE personality Paul Heyman and Triple H who is now the head of WWE creative. He is also the nephew of WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka.

If Polamalu joins WWE, he would be one of the many football players who made the transition to professional wrestling. Some of the best examples are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Big E and Goldberg. Another football player-turned-pro wrestler is Moose who competes in Impact Wrestling. Moose and Goldberg are the only NFL players to win world championships in pro wrestling.

"Pro wrestling was always the goal for me, even before my NFL career, so I'm very excited that I have accomplished something that only other person has done is Goldberg," Moose exclusively told PopCulture. "Just to be named in any category with him is definitely a blessing."

If Talati Polamalu is anything like his uncle, he will make a major impact in WWE. Troy Polamalu spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2003-2014) and became one of the best safeties in NFL history. In his career, Polamalu was selected to the All-Pro Team six times, the Pro Bowl eight times and led the Steelers to two Super Bowl Championships. The 41-year-old is also a member of the Steelers All-Time Team, the Steelers Ring of Honor and the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. In his 12 seasons, Polamalu recorded 783 tackles, 12 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.