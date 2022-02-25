NFL Legend London Fletcher Explains Why He Should Be in Pro Football Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

London Fletcher was listed as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, but he will have to wait at least another year to be enshrined as he didn’t make it past the nominee list. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Fletcher who explained why he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

“I think I should be in there already, but for whatever reason or another, I haven’t,” Fletcher exclusively told PopCulture. “I haven’t made it to the semi-finalist or finalist list. It’s a no-brainer that I belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame based on what I was able to accomplish during my 16-year career.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fletcher played in the NFL from 1998 to 2013 and was with the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders. He helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 1999 but made a name for himself in Washington, reaching the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro Second Team twice. He finished his career with 2,039 tackles, 39 sacks, 23 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles with two touchdowns. According to Pro Football Reference, Fletcher has the second-most tackles in NFL history. He’s only behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

But the one statistic that stands out with Fletcher is games played. In his 16-year career, Fletcher never missed a game and is one of only five players and the only linebacker in NFL history to play in over 250 consecutive games. While he’s waiting to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Washington honored him by putting him in the team’s Ring of Fame in 2019.

Fletcher spent the majority of his career in Washington. He still keeps up with the team and has some thoughts on what they need to do in order to be a contender again. “We’re trying to still figure out the quarterback position,” Fletcher said. “That’ll be key to this off-season. If they can get that shored up to where you say, ‘You know what? This is not a question mark. We know who our guy is. We can win with this guy.’ The defense, they’ll continue to get better. I want to get Chase Young back healthy and being dominant like he was his rookie year. And going from there, things will look back good for Washington.”