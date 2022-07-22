NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes Owner of Pro Sports Team

Drew Brees is now an owner of a pro sports team. The former NFL quarterback announced he is a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball. The team is based in Austin, Texans, and Brees purchased the team with entrepreneur Andrew Dodge; Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Jim Buss; real estate mogul, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of Serhant, Ryan Serhant and consumer venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries.

"I am an avid pickleball player, fan and student of the game," Brees said in a press release. "The opportunity to be a part of the ownership group of the Mad Drops PC is something I'm extremely excited about, and I look forward to helping raise awareness around the incredible players and competitions in MLP, helping grow the sport of pickleball and fostering overall fan engagement. As a long-time professional athlete and competitor, myself, I look forward to working with the Mad Drops PC team in our relentless quest to win many championships in the years to come."

Brees also went to Instagram to share the news. "I'm stoked to be the newest team co-owner for Mad Drops Pickleball Club in Major League Pickleball!" Brees wrote. "Our 12 team co-ed league represents an incredibly competitive & exciting brand of Pickleball. Tune in as MDPC makes a run at the championship at our next MLP event in Newport Beach on August 5-7! So many great things ahead with MLP!"

Major League Pickleball consists of 12 teams playing the highest level of pickleball in the country. The sport was invented in 1965 and uses a combination of various racket sports. Major League Pickleball was founded in 2021 and featured eight teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a strong group of strategic investors and partners into the MLP family," MLP Founder, Steve Kuhn said in a statement. "MLP is the preeminent and most exciting brand in all of pickleball. The talented and passionate Mad Drops PC ownership group will further elevate our competition and athletes, which contributes to our goal of growing the game of pickleball into the world's most exciting spectator sport." Brees played in the NFL from 2001-2020. He spent his first five seasons with the San Diego Chargers before joining the New Orleans in 2006. Brees led the Saints to a Super Bowl win in 2009 and was selected to the Pro Bowl 13 times.