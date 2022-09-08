NFL Kickoff 2022: Predicting Super Bowl Winner and Awards for New Season
The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday with the Buffalo Bills facing the defending world champion Los Angeles Rams. It's possible both teams could be playing each other again when Super Bowl LVII takes place in February. And while the Rams have the tools to make another run at a title, experts are thinking that the Bills will break through and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
"I've talked to a lot of different people about having the opening game, and they do say it's a playoff-like atmosphere," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on the team's official website. "Obviously, everybody who cares about football will be watching this game. It's the kickoff to another season. And to have the hopes that we have, and the dreams and aspirations that we have, it's the first chance for us to take a step forward in the right direction." After a long offseason, fans are ready to see the NFL teams take the field for the next 18 weeks. Here's a look at our predictions of playoff teams, Super Bowl champion and end-of-season award winners for this year.
AFC Playoff Teams
1. Buffalo Bills
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Cincinnati Bengals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5.Baltimore Ravens
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. New England Patriots
NFC Playoff Teams
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3. Green Bay Packers
4. Dallas Cowboys
5. Philadelphia Eagles
6. San Francisco 49ers
7. New Orleans Saints
AFC Champion - Buffalo Bills
After coming up short in the playoffs the last three years, the Bills will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. The question is who will the Bills face in the big game that will take place in Phoenix?
NFC Champion - Green Bay Packers
Like the Bills, the Packers will break through and reach the Super Bowl after falling short in the playoffs the last three years. Despite not having Davante Adams, the Packers have enough on both sides of the ball to make a big Super Bowl run.
Super Bowl Winner - Buffalo Bills
It's hard to overlook what the Bills have been building over the last few years. And now that the team has added Von Miller during the offseason, anything less than a Super Bowl win will be surprising for Buffalo.
MVP - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
If the Bills make a Super Bowl run, Josh Allen will have a huge season. Each year, the Wyoming alum has gradually improved, and 2022 could be the year that Allen shows that he is one of the faces of the league.
2022 Award Winners
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans
Defensive Player of the Year – DL Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams
Offensive Rookie of the Year – WR Chris Olave – New Orleans Saints0comments
Defensive Rookie of the Year – DE Aidan Hutchinson – Detroit Lions
Coach of the Year: Brandon Staley – Los Angeles Chargers