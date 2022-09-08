NFL Kickoff 2022: Predicting Super Bowl Winner and Awards for New Season

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday with the Buffalo Bills facing the defending world champion Los Angeles Rams. It's possible both teams could be playing each other again when Super Bowl LVII takes place in February. And while the Rams have the tools to make another run at a title, experts are thinking that the Bills will break through and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

"I've talked to a lot of different people about having the opening game, and they do say it's a playoff-like atmosphere," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on the team's official website. "Obviously, everybody who cares about football will be watching this game. It's the kickoff to another season. And to have the hopes that we have, and the dreams and aspirations that we have, it's the first chance for us to take a step forward in the right direction." After a long offseason, fans are ready to see the NFL teams take the field for the next 18 weeks. Here's a look at our predictions of playoff teams, Super Bowl champion and end-of-season award winners for this year.