NFL Draft: Jaguars' Ben Bartch Freaks Fans out With Wild Smoothie With Eggs, Grits, Gatorade and More

Saturday afternoon, St. John's University (Minnesota) offensive lineman Ben Bartch became the first player from his school since 1974 to be selected in the NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars used a fourth-round pick to draft Bartch and celebrated by posting his nickname. The team revealed that the "Smoothie King" is heading to Duval County.

This nickname gained traction during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Bartch spoke with NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and revealed that he had to gain a massive amount of weight ahead of the NFL Draft, which he did with a smoothie. This drink included a jaw-dropping ingredient list that disgusted many and intrigued others. Bartch's smoothie included seven eggs, a large tub of cottage cheese, some grits, some peanut butter, a banana and Gatorade.

What would be your price to drink this? pic.twitter.com/jSSUWOWYoj — James (@JamesDGrambo) April 25, 2020

When fans witnessed this concoction, they responded with a variety of comments. Several were disgusted due to cottage cheese playing a major role. Others simply made jokes about the taste of this drink. They didn't exactly understand how Gatorade would pair well with the other ingredients.

While many of the fans were conflicted about the taste of this smoothie, they were unified in their confusion about Bartch's strategy. The former tight end needed to bulk up prior to the NFL Draft, so why didn't he just eat pizza? This would have been a tastier option, in their opinion.