NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons' DT Marlon Davidson Branded 'Most Savage Player' After Wild Interview Answer

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2019 season with the 20th-ranked defense in yards allowed. This is a group that needed to instill some toughness by signing players in free agency and selecting top options during the 2020 NFL Draft. Fans believe that General manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn achieved this goal when they used the 47th overall pick to select former Auburn defensive tackle Marlon Davidson.

The big defender drew considerable attention when he provided a "savage" answer during his NFL Scouting Combine interview. Davidson was asked to explain his favorite aspect of football. He could have talked about the fans, the camaraderie or many other factors, but he opted to talk about hitting other men. Davidson appreciated that he can go out and hit someone else without any legal repercussions.

The Atlanta Falcons just drafted the most savage player in the draft pic.twitter.com/EgV9rtIcsL — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 25, 2020

"I love most about the game is that I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently, and pound him, and [have] the police not come," Davidson said in February. "That is the most enjoyable moment about ball. To just go out there and really abuse somebody, and they won't say nothing about it in the press, anything. I ain't on no headlines [or] in handcuffs. No mugshots, no nothing."

To further prove this point, some fans took to Twitter after Davidson was selected and posted highlight videos from his college career. They showed him chasing down a quarterback from behind and hitting him with full force during a play. The opposing player was launched and traveled at least three yards through the air. Those that viewed the video felt that Davidson perfectly fits the city of Atlanta.

"I just fell in love with someone I've never met," one fan wrote on Twitter after watching Davidson's interview. Several others proclaimed that the former Auburn defender would be bringing that toughness back to the Falcons defense and that Drew Brees and Tom Brady would fear his name. Although a few others did predict that Davidson would receive some roughing the passer penalties each time he sacked the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The Falcons ranked 29th in the league after only tallying 28 sacks during the 2019 season. It's unknown if Davidson will be able to increase that number in 2020, but the fans are excited to watch him try. They feel that the Georgia-based franchise landed the most savage player in the NFL Draft and that his attitude will be evident during every game.