NFL Draft 2021: Fans Upset About Justin Fields' Spot in Latest Mock Draft

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, and Justin Fields will likely be selected in the top 10. However, one NFL expert believes the former Ohio State quarterback will be lucky to be selected in the first round. Chris Simms of NBC Sports released his latest mock draft and predicted that Fields would be drafted No. 32 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When explaining his picks, Simms said he didn't intentionally leave Fields off until No. 32. He explained that he made his mock draft based on which type of players each team needs. Simms revealed that he could see Fields dropping in the draft on Thursday night, and if that happens, the Buccaneers could take him since they have no glaring needs.

Fields was a standout player at Ohio State for two seasons. In 2020, Fields led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship game after a stellar performance in the semifinals against Clemson. In eight games this past season, Fields completed 70.2% of his passes while throwing for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and led Ohio State to two Big Ten Championships. Here's a look at fans blasting Simms for Fields' draft prediction.