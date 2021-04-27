NFL Draft 2021: Fans Upset About Justin Fields' Spot in Latest Mock Draft
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, and Justin Fields will likely be selected in the top 10. However, one NFL expert believes the former Ohio State quarterback will be lucky to be selected in the first round. Chris Simms of NBC Sports released his latest mock draft and predicted that Fields would be drafted No. 32 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When explaining his picks, Simms said he didn't intentionally leave Fields off until No. 32. He explained that he made his mock draft based on which type of players each team needs. Simms revealed that he could see Fields dropping in the draft on Thursday night, and if that happens, the Buccaneers could take him since they have no glaring needs.
Fields was a standout player at Ohio State for two seasons. In 2020, Fields led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship game after a stellar performance in the semifinals against Clemson. In eight games this past season, Fields completed 70.2% of his passes while throwing for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and led Ohio State to two Big Ten Championships. Here's a look at fans blasting Simms for Fields' draft prediction.
My 2021 Mock Draft...full explanation of all 32 picks here: https://t.co/lCNaOJ7FWk pic.twitter.com/JFpIA8qFs6— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 27, 2021
Here's a look at Simms' mock draft. One person wrote: "I'm not going to be a jerk to Chris like a lot of you because he has every right to his opinion, but there's absolutely no way Justin Fields goes 32, and you have to wonder if he does stuff like this to get clicks. And I just fell for it!"
There's click bait, and then there's Chris Simms' mock draft. Don't indulge, just don't. He has Justin Fields going 32 to Tampa. Just ignore it and go about your day.— Adam Bogdan (@PatriotsInform) April 27, 2021
"IF NE/CAR/DEN/NO/CHI/PIT all pass on Justin Fields, I will QUIT my career as a fantasy football analyst, and dedicate the rest of my life to becoming a middle linebacker in the NFL," another person wrote. "No lie."
Last Chance:Isn’t it Ironic that Justin Fields slander keeps coming from the media? Is a Sports Agency, or a team feeding them this information? https://t.co/ecR0MRC5Wr #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/vOshhz8Zn1— NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 27, 2021
"In all honesty Chris Simms is a great guy and knows football," one Twitter user wrote. "We all follow him because of that. But to have Fields at 32 is either blunt disrespect or he knows he's going to the 49ers. You can't tell me all these teams that passed him up wouldn't want him over bad defensive guys."
justin fields when he sees chris simms’ new mock draft pic.twitter.com/ibFNuKno6m— mr. right now (@TylerTexas19) April 27, 2021
"This screams Fields to SF," another fan noted. "Come on now, you admitted you clearly had Aiyuk rated lower on purpose last year."
For as bad as Simms’ position rankings seemed, this looks about 90% reasonable. Rashawn Slater drops further here than he likely will, and Justin Fields’ slide is pretty insane. Other than that, not too shabby! I’d rank some other guys differently, but not overwhelmingly. https://t.co/yagQCni82V— Stephen Newman (@stephen_newman1) April 27, 2021
One fan explained: "I think Justin Fields must have murdered somebody and no one is telling us to be at 32. He's going to whoop ass on this league including my Niners if they pass him up for Jones."
Chris Simms has the #Bucs taking Justin Fields at 32 in his latest mock. pic.twitter.com/URgxV9inxF— Evan Winter (@evan_winter) April 27, 2021
Another fan revealed: "These are the teams that could draft Justin Fields before he falls to 32: Jaguars, Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Broncos, Giants, Eagles, Patriots, Dolphins 2nd chance, Raiders, WFT, Bears, Browns, Colts, Titans, Jets a 2nd time, Steelers and Saints."
If Justin Fields goes 32 to Tampa Bay, I will run a marathon wearing only a Chris Simms Buccaneers jersey https://t.co/1HeJ9qhfxm— Pat Lane (@plane_pats) April 27, 2021
"If Justin fields goes to 32 and the Minnesota Vikings at 14 don't pick him up I will not be a Vikings fan anymore," one Twitter user announced.