NFL Denies Petition for Kareem Hunt at Browns Facility During Suspension

The Cleveland Browns originally hoped that running back Kareem Hunt would be eligible to remain with the team during an eight-game suspension, but those hopes were dashed by the league. Wednesday afternoon, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed that the NFL had denied the team’s appeal and that Hunt would not be allowed at the facility, per league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Hunt, previously a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, was originally suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy back in March. The eight-game ban stemmed from two physical altercations, including one in which he was seen pushing and kicking a woman. Hunt was later released by the Chiefs, only to sign with the Browns.

When the suspension was handed down by the league, Browns GM John Dorsey was prepared. He and the team were not planning on appealing the decision and would be instead letting Hunt serve out his full punishment. However, the Browns did petition to have the running back allowed at the facility in order to provide a structure of support.

“There will be a plan in place,” Dorsey said at the time via Cleveland.com. “The NFL will set certain rules, and once we understand those rules and restrictions, that’s something we’ll work through. But we’ve already laid the plan moving from here all the way to up to September, then we’ll have to wait and see what the league says. Then we’ll act accordingly.”

With Hunt no longer allowed at the facility, he will have to continue attending counseling sessions on his own while training for his eventual debut. Keeping in shape will be critical for the running back considering that he will join the Browns while they are in the midst of fighting for a playoff spot. He won’t have time to warm up.

Despite seeing the petition denied, Dorsey will continue to fight for Hunt. He was the man that originally drafted him back in Kansas City, and he was responsible for bringing him to Cleveland following his release. Dorsey is a believer in Hunt as a person and wants him to succeed in everyday life. If that translates to wins on the football field, even better.

“I am most proud of Kareem,” Dorsey said. “I don’t know if y’all noticed but last week he was out in the community, advocating certain things to young men and trying to mentor them moving forward. He’s continually trying to make himself the better version of Kareem Hunt.”