NFL Bans Postgame Jersey Swaps, and Players, Fans Aren't Happy

The NFL has made an interesting decision when it comes to a postgame tradition. According to USA Today, the NFL and NFLPA sent out documents to all 32 teams about game-day protocols for the 2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When a game comes to an end, players will no longer be allowed to swap jerseys. The league believes this will help players practice social distancing.

"NFL teams will be forbidden from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 season, sources say," Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter. "Another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world." Jersey swapping is something players do out of respect. And when they heard about it being banned in 2020, they didn't understand because players will constantly be contacting each other in a 60-minute game. A number of players spoke out against this including Deshaun Watson, Richard Sherman, Randall Cobb, Josh Boyce, and Donte Stallworth. Fans also took aim at the NFL for making the decision.