NFL Bans Postgame Jersey Swaps, and Players, Fans Aren't Happy
The NFL has made an interesting decision when it comes to a postgame tradition. According to USA Today, the NFL and NFLPA sent out documents to all 32 teams about game-day protocols for the 2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When a game comes to an end, players will no longer be allowed to swap jerseys. The league believes this will help players practice social distancing.
"NFL teams will be forbidden from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 season, sources say," Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter. "Another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world." Jersey swapping is something players do out of respect. And when they heard about it being banned in 2020, they didn't understand because players will constantly be contacting each other in a 60-minute game. A number of players spoke out against this including Deshaun Watson, Richard Sherman, Randall Cobb, Josh Boyce, and Donte Stallworth. Fans also took aim at the NFL for making the decision.
thats DAMN SILLY bro.. 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/QDOwn2G3bc— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 9, 2020
How can you play the whole game but then say can’t jersey swap? https://t.co/RfCKjK2eSP pic.twitter.com/SRjOlB40I3— Josh Boyce (@Josh_Boyce) July 9, 2020
Smh! NFL is a joke! https://t.co/KPPbaxeNjU— Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) July 9, 2020
This has to be a joke... https://t.co/OrJBcBtiFl pic.twitter.com/cA8Iu0LI39— Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) July 9, 2020
They just making stuff up now, let’s address the real issues. Times ticking https://t.co/eFGfoJWK4W— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 9, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣 yooo so we could hit each for 60 minutes but we can’t switch jerseys, y’all look stupid— Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) July 9, 2020
if the NFL prohibits its players from the customary post game handshakes and jersey swaps for fear of spreading covid19, then it only makes complete sense to let them play the game where no one will be within 6 feet of each other during the course of the game— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 9, 2020
This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020
If the nfl doesn’t think it’s safe for players to swap jerseys at the end of the game why do they think it’s safe for them to play a full contact 60 minute game. 🤨— Kip Smithers 🏁 (@Chughes612) July 9, 2020
The NFL banning jersey swaps is so dumb. Not like they are all out there on the field for 3 hours before the swap would happen or anything— Duncan M (@DuncanMacociner) July 9, 2020
In other news, the NHL is considering requiring all players to fill their gloves with hand sanitizer...
📝 @jphealy https://t.co/nZ69QTdr0y— WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 9, 2020
The NFL is hilarious man. Their leadership is so out of touch with EVERYTHING. They consistently get things wrong time and time and time again. It’s okay to go block and tackle each other for 60 minutes, but a jersey swap...a jersey swap is the real threat of spreading Covid 😂😂— Alex Hamilton (@A_SUAVE) July 9, 2020
How can NFL players play an entire game trying to kill each other, but can’t swap jerseys at the end 🤯😭 shit makes zero sense— Rand Cuervo (@Sforza_Sport) July 9, 2020
The @NFL is going to allow guys to literally smash their bodies into each other for 3+ hours every Sunday, but they won’t let them swap jerseys afterwards, because… safety.
It’s probably not a good idea to play football during a pandemic, guys 🤷🏻♂️— Justin Seeley (@justinseeley) July 9, 2020
The NFL: You can’t swap jerseys but you can swap sweat for 48mins— 🦈♊️BDLG (@damenodolla) July 9, 2020
Dozens of players each week tend to swap jerseys and autograph them following the game as a sign of respect for one another...... NO MORE. This post-game tradition is #Banned by the #NFL— Sports is my thing (@Sports_Chic2) July 9, 2020
So the NFL is going to play games but players can’t swap jerseys...make it make sense— E DiBiase (@EazyEee_) July 9, 2020
And AGAIN! The @NFL show how dumb of an organization they are. Lol
Tackle for 60 mins, but don’t jersey swap after 🥴🤣— Maybe: Papi Bello🧞♂️ (@JuicePetion) July 9, 2020
Tackling is cool but God forbid you swap jerseys.
The NFL is making no sense https://t.co/ppdz1wv8Dx— Varun Venkataramanan (@torvarun) July 9, 2020
The NFL watching players swap jerseys after 3 hours of playing a full contact sport pic.twitter.com/eswYIepN9g— Gleyber With No Brim (@Here4sports13) July 9, 2020
NFL Banning post game jerseys swap cause of the COVID....but how.....you know what......nvm— ▪️ (@_MASSAIH_) July 9, 2020