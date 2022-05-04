NFL Announces Schedule for 2022 International Games

The 2022 NFL season is only four months away, and a small part of the schedule has been released. On Wednesday, the NFL revealed the schedule for the five international games for the upcoming season. There will be three games in London, one in Germany and one in Mexico. All of the games will be played in September and October.

This will be the first time the NFL plays a game in Germany. "We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in February. "We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

Of the five games, only one will be played at night while the other four are scheduled to play in the morning. This year's international games will be different as there will be four playoff teams in action. The NFL will release the rest of the regular schedule on May 12. Here's a look at the 2022 NFL international schedule.