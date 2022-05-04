NFL Announces Schedule for 2022 International Games

By Brian Jones

The 2022 NFL season is only four months away, and a small part of the schedule has been released. On Wednesday, the NFL revealed the schedule for the five international games for the upcoming season. There will be three games in London, one in Germany and one in Mexico. All of the games will be played in September and October. 

This will be the first time the NFL plays a game in Germany. "We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in February. "We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

Of the five games, only one will be played at night while the other four are scheduled to play in the morning. This year's international games will be different as there will be four playoff teams in action. The NFL will release the rest of the regular schedule on May 12. Here's a look at the 2022 NFL international schedule. 

London: Vikings vs. Saints


Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network

This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and both teams will play in the United Kingdom for the third time. Both teams also missed the playoffs last year, so they will look to get a big win across the pond.

London: Giants vs. Packers

Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

This is another game that will take place in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Packers will be playing in their first international game while the Giants will be playing in the UK for the third time.

London: Broncos vs. Jaguars


Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

This game will be played at Wembley Stadium, and the Jaguars are no strangers to London as they are playing in Wembley for the first time in 2019 after playing there for seven straight seasons. The Broncos are making their first trip to the UK since 2010.

Germany: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

The first NFL game in Germany will be played in Munich at Allianz Arena. German fans will get to see Tom Brady in action who decided to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February.

Mexico: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

This Monday Night Football Game will be played at Estadio Azteca. Both the 49ers and Cardinals played in Mexico back in 2005, and 103,467 fans were in attendance for the game, which had the eighth-largest crowd in NFL history.

Overview

Tom Brady in Last International Game

