NFL 2020 Season Kicks off Today, and Fans Are Excited

It's finally here. The NFL 2020 season kicks off Thursday with the Houston Texans taking on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can watch the game on NBC and will see two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. League commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to the fans Thursday and revealed what to expect this year.

"Every new season signifies hope and optimism for our favorite teams and players as they compete for their chance to get to the playoffs and, this year, to Super Bowl LV in Tampa," Goodell wrote. "Our 101st season will undoubtedly be filled with high-scoring, close games, and jaw-dropping athleticism that are the hallmarks of the NFL."

The offseason was longer than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of cases on the rise, there was uncertainty about the season being played on time or at all. However, the league has made adjustments in order to keep the players and fans as safe as possible. And with no preseason games played this year, fans are really anxious to see live NFL football. Here's a look at what fans are saying about the NFL 2020 season arriving.