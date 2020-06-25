Tour New York Yankees' Billy Martin's Private 84-Acre Lake House

Billy Martin was a beloved New York Yankees player and manager that didn't back down from a fight. And while he was intense on the field, he loved the quiet life as he lived in a lake house in New York. The home was built in 1960 and features four bedrooms, four baths, an office, a bedroom suite, and multiple decks to enjoy the view of the lake. The home is being sold with the starting bid at $500,000, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Martin began his MLB career with the Yankees in 1950 and was with the team as a player until 1957. He then played for the Kansas City Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Braves add Minnesota Twins. Martin also managed multiple teams including the Yankees five different times. He was named an All-Star in 1956 and won five World Series titles with the Yankees. Four of the World Series wins came as a player while one came as a manager. Martin died in a car accident in New York on Christmas Day, 1989 at the age of 61. The Yankees retired the No. 1 jersey in his honor. Here's a look at Martin's home.

Overall View (Photo: Michael Franklin/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The lake house was built in the 1960s, which is why it has an old school look. Made from bricks, the house includes an eight-acre lake with 5,187 overall square feet. This is the place where Martin would relax after some tough days and nights on the baseball field.

Office Space (Photo: Michael Franklin/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This office is perfect for anyone who needs to get a lot of work done. There are enough shelves to put as many books and pictures needed, and the desk is big enough to organize daily tasks. Martin likely used the office a lot when he was a manager.

Living Room (Photo: Michael Franklin/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Another place Martin likely used a lot was the living room as it's a great place to have family and friends come over to play games or just socialize. The fireplace in the living room isn't the only fireplace in the house as there's another one in the master suite.

Kitchen (Photo: Michael Franklin/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The kitchen definitely has enough space to cook and host events. The countertop is nearly the same length as the kitchen, which also includes a built-in microwave above the oven. The kitchen includes a view of the outdoors.

Bathroom (Photo: Michael Franklin/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This is one of the four bathrooms in the home. It's safe to say this is the master bathroom due to the multiple sinks and the fireplace. Martin probably enjoyed this room as well.

Deck (Photo: Michael Franklin/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This is one of the many decks the home has. With the view of the lake, this is arguably one of the more relaxing places the home has to offer. And based on the drinks at the table, it looks like somebody is already having a great time on the deck.