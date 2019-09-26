New York Giants WR Darius Slayton Speaks out About Eli Manning

Eli Manning is no longer the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, but he’s still a valuable player to have on the roster according to rookie wide receiver, Darius Slayton. Daniel Jones took over as the starting QB last Sunday and helped the team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Slayton, who had three receptions for 82 yards in the win, recently talked to TMZ about Manning and said he has helped Jones become better each and every week.

“I think he’s been a real pro. Honestly, from the day they announced it until now, he’s been the same guy. He’s came in, I think he’s really tried to help [Daniel Jones] get ready week in, week out because obviously you can’t replace 16 years of experience,” Slayton said. “There’s no way we can learn everything he knows in a matter of months. He still plays a pivotal role in this team and it’s a blessing to have a guy like that around.”

Slayton went on to say because of what Manning has done in his career, having him around is big for the Giants moving forward.

“He’s still a big leader around here. He’s still Eli Manning now. He’s got rings, he’s all over the facility. It’s really important for a guy like that to be involved and be part of the team. I don’t think he’ll be forgotten around here anytime soon,” Slayton added.

The Giants made the decision to bench Manning after the team’s Week Two game against the Buffalo Bills. Manning spoke to reporters about the move last week and while he wasn’t happy with the move, he’s going to do everything he can to help Jones be the quarterback he needs to be.

“Again, I’m not dying, and the season’s not over,” he said via NFL.com. “There’s a lot to be positive about. A lot to be grateful for. So, I’ve just got to accept my new role and make the best out of it.”

Manning was also asked if he would have played this season if they decided to start Jones before the season began.

“Yeah. I think you give it a shot and worked hard and competed. Did everything I thought I could and it just didn’t work out,” he said. “I didn’t know how everything was going to shake out this year… You draft a young QB, yeah it’s a possibility they’ll play him when things don’t go well. We didn’t start fast and that’s the situation we’re in now.”

Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011 and both of those wins were against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.