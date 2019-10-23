New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees Says He ‘Plans’ to Play on Sunday Against Arizona Cardinals

Drew Brees has been on the sidelines long enough and is ready to help the New Orleans Saints win a Super Bowl. On Wednesday, Brees spoke to the media and was asked if he will play Sunday when the Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals. Brees didn’t guarantee he will play, but all signs point to him being on the field for the team’s final game before their bye week.

“That’s the plan,” Brees said. The quarterback also said he needs to make sure he feels like himself throughout the week. He did throw at practice on Wednesday and he said he felt good.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is not a big surprise considering it was reported he was targeting to return on Sunday.

“Sean Payton saying before the game the goal to get (Brees) back is against Arizona next week,” sideline reporter Erin Andrews of Fox Sports said during the first half of the Saints vs. Chicago Bears game. “He said if he’s healthy you play him. And I said, ‘So when does he start practicing?’ He said he’ll practice … next week … and we’ll make the decision Wednesday or Thursday.

“I went up to Drew Brees, and I said, ‘So this is what your coach said, what do you say?’ And Brees said, ‘Well, I already made my decision. I know when I want to come back.’”

One thing to watch for is if Brees returns to action on Sunday, he will wear a splint on his injured thumb.

“The splint just basically goes on the outside of the thumb,” Brees said on WWL Radio. “I’m gonna have to tape it on there. It protects the joint to a degree because it does take a while for that ligament to actually heal. So basically while it’s healing, it has that internal brace which was sewed… back into my thumb along with the ligament. And then I’ve got this splint that sits on the outside of my thumb that I have to tape on that’s supposed to provide a little bit of protection as well.”

Brees injured his thumb in Week Two against the Los Angeles Rams. He had surgery on the thumb in L.A. and it was reported he would miss six weeks of action. Teddy Bridgewater took over for Brees and the Saints haven’t missed a beat as they have won their last five games.