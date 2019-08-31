Nevada Kicker Hits Walk-Off Game Winner and Is Awarded Scholarship

Life is not easy for a walk-on football player in the college ranks. With so many players fighting for a spot on the roster, it’s often difficult to turn heads and prove that you deserve playing time and a college scholarship. Well, true freshman kicker Brandon Talton achieved both during a wild victory over Purdue. He nailed a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the University of Nevada a 34-31 comeback victory.

This moment was special for multiple reasons. Not only did Talton give his team a much-needed victory with his clutch kick, but he also secured his future with the team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the game, head coach Jay Norvell gave his kicker the game ball for his efforts during the hard-fought victory, as well as the news that he had just earned a scholarship.

Kicks the game-winning FG ✅

Gets the game ball ✅

Coach tells him he’s getting a scholarship ✅ (via @NevadaFootball)pic.twitter.com/W8aVrQFpMk — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2019

Talton originally earned the kicking job after beating out fifth-year senior and scholarship player Spencer Pettit. It would have been easy enough for Coach Norvell to go with the experience of Pettit, but he opted to give Talton the starting job.

The youngster justified this faith in his ability during the victory. He successfully converted on all four extra-point attempts and added another two field goals along with his game-winner. One of these kicks was a 35-yarder with 52 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game.

Brandon Talton’s game winner was from 56 yards out, the longest Nevada field goal since 2001! It was just two yards short of the program record.#BattleBorn // #NevadaGrit pic.twitter.com/ksmd5KP8ZZ — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) August 31, 2019

According to the Wolf Pack’s Twitter account, Talton’s game-winning kick was very special. This 56-yarder was the longest field goal since 2001, and it was a mere two-yards shy of the program record. Granted, Talton was likely more concerned about giving his team the win than he was about making history, but this was an impressive moment for the walk-on.

Now that he has his scholarship in hand, Talton can forge ahead knowing that his spot with the Wolf Pack is secure. He earned the starting job and will remain in that spot as long as he is healthy and producing. Coach Norvell, on the other hand, can rest assured that he has a big-legged kicker that can convert on those crucial field goals when called upon.