Social Media Reacts to NBA Restarting 2019-20 Season in Orlando Bubble
Basketball is back as the NBA will restart the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. 22 teams are currently in the NBA bubble and each will play eight games for playoff seeding. On Thursday, two games are scheduled with the Utah Jazz taking on the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers facing the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA restart comes one week after MLB began its season. Both leagues suspended operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while MLB is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus cases with one team, the NBA has not had any coronavirus issues as they recently reported zero new positives after a week of testing. The NBA has put together strong guidelines for teams playing in the bubble with the goal of finishing the season in October.
As the season gets underway, NBA fans are wondering who will take home the championship. The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA before the season was suspended and look to be the team to beat thanks in large part to the play of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Clippers, Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors would love to come out on top in a very interesting season. Here's a look at social media reacting to NBA's official return to action.
NBA IS BACK!
Seeding Games begin TONIGHT on TNT with @utahjazz at @PelicansNBA at 6:30 PM ET, then @LAClippers at @Lakers at 9:00 PM ET. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/TzSG3SQigO— NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2020
Like if you’re excited for NBA basketball TONIGHT! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/jG9E1SoUly— NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2020
When the NBA season resumes tonight. #WholeNewGame
Jazz vs. Pelicans 6:30 pm— Beyond The Bleachers (@BeyondBleachers) July 30, 2020
Clippers vs. Lakers 9 pm pic.twitter.com/E0cLd0MGqi
Good morning! Regular season NBA basketball resumes today. We made it! #WholeNewGame.— Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) July 30, 2020
Heute NBA Restart! 🥳 #wholenewgame
Meine favorite Teams: Lakers, Rockets, Pelicans, Heat, Grizzlies, Suns.— Money Boy (@MoneyBoy_GUDG) July 30, 2020
Welcome back, NBA.
We’ve missed you, more than you know.
Love,— Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) July 30, 2020
Everyone. #WholeNewGame
NBA really is back today 😭❤️ #WholeNewGame #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dc1DV57KM0— Tyler 🍃 (@TylerRunnels) July 30, 2020
Mood actual #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/szvE1CTmeK— Luis Borja (@luis_basket7) July 30, 2020
HAPPY 'THE NBA IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FROM A PANDEMIC' DAY! #WholeNewGame— Dhanung Bulsara (@oTheFreshPrince) July 30, 2020
They're back...
See you tonight on @nbaontnt .. #WholeNewGame #nba #nbaontnt https://t.co/IbwX92HDya— TheMichaelWayne (The Analyst) (@MichaelWayne360) July 30, 2020
When you wake and realize that today the NBA IS BACK! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/HQuJEuiSq7— Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 30, 2020
Today is the day🙌🏼 The NBA restart is officially here #WholeNewGame 🏀— Jena Broyles (@jenabroyles) July 30, 2020
The #NBA is back today! The #NBA is back today! The #NBA is back today! The #NBA is back today! The #NBA is back today! The #NBA is back today! The #NBA is back today! The #NBA is back today!
After 111 days, let the seeding games begin. Anyone else excited?! #WholeNewGame— Elizabeth Pehota (@pehota) July 30, 2020
Finally, it's time to BALL! 🔥🏀#24in24 #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/5xUh2EAuvQ— MIA (@NBAonMIA) July 30, 2020
🏀TODAY WE HOOP 🏀
Like for a surprise #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/BZ2HIaGuuE— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 30, 2020
NBA Bubble: Endgame 🎬 pic.twitter.com/L0TfXMX4Ey— ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2020
After four months, we're finally resuming the NBA season ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O40cfb3s5o— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 30, 2020
👀 #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/9ErkLgdNFz— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 30, 2020
After a 141-day hiatus, the NBA is finally back. 🙌
Coverage begins at 5pm ET on TNT. pic.twitter.com/g6cu9mJgWQ— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2020
I keep reading today that the NBA is back. Let’s be clear. A PORTION of the NBA is back. Eight of us were told to stay home.— Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) July 30, 2020
NBA bettors waking up this morning:pic.twitter.com/JEuPAkRFfa— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 30, 2020