Social Media Reacts to NBA Restarting 2019-20 Season in Orlando Bubble

Basketball is back as the NBA will restart the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. 22 teams are currently in the NBA bubble and each will play eight games for playoff seeding. On Thursday, two games are scheduled with the Utah Jazz taking on the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA restart comes one week after MLB began its season. Both leagues suspended operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while MLB is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus cases with one team, the NBA has not had any coronavirus issues as they recently reported zero new positives after a week of testing. The NBA has put together strong guidelines for teams playing in the bubble with the goal of finishing the season in October.

As the season gets underway, NBA fans are wondering who will take home the championship. The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA before the season was suspended and look to be the team to beat thanks in large part to the play of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Clippers, Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors would love to come out on top in a very interesting season. Here's a look at social media reacting to NBA's official return to action.