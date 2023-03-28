NBA Player Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation Following Incident With Fans

Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal is under police investigation after an incident with a fan in Orlando, Florida following a game against the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. After the Wizards lost to the Magic last Tuesday at Amway Center, Bell and the rest of the team were exiting the court and heading to the locker room when an unidentified man said to Beal, "You made me lose $1,300, you f—."

Police documents state that Beal turned around and walked toward a friend of the man who made the comment and swatted his right hand toward him, which led to his hat coming off and contacting with his head. "Keep it a buck," Beal said, per TMZ Sports. "I don't give a f— about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain't why I play the game." Beal and the men were allegedly going back and forth for about 50 seconds before Beal was ushered away.

The alleged victim contacted the police, and they met the following day. The fan told officers that Beal hit him in the head when he swatted the hat. Police began investigating after taking a report for battery. They watched the cell phone video of the incident and went to Amway Center to find surveillance video. Police couldn't obtain the video since it occurred off-camera.

The Wizards said in a statement, "We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won't have further comment until we've gathered more information." Beal's attorney told TMZ Sports, "We are cooperating with the investigation and [Bradley's] name will be cleared soon."

Beal, 29, has been with the Wizards since he was drafted No. 3 overall by the team in 2012. In his career, Beal has been selected to the All-Star team three times and named All-NBA third team in 2021. So far this season, Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 5.4 assists per game. His best season was in 2020-21 when he tallied 31.3 points and 4.4 assists per contest.

In an interview with The Athletic in October, Beal talked about his goals going forward. "I've been an All-Star, I've been an All-NBA guy, I've scored 30-plus points in back-to-back years," he said. "What individual goals am I really after, right? Those would be great. Those come with winning. It doesn't make sense to score 30 a game and get snubbed to be an All-Star because you're not winning. So if we win games, those little accolades take care of themselves. But I just want to win. I want to be able to get my team to the playoffs, win a series, get to the next series, win a series, get to the conference finals, win that series, get to the finals and hopefully win that."