NBA Finals: Lakers Fans Outraged by Late-Game Miscues, Loss to Heat
Los Angeles Lakers fans went to bed angry on Friday night after late-game miscues prevented the team from securing the NBA Finals-clinching victory in Game 5. The Miami Heat won 111-108 and forced another matchup on Sunday, but how they did so is what angered fans. The Lakers had possession with fewer than 30 seconds left when LeBron James drove toward the basket. He was triple-teamed but threw a pass to a wide-open Danny Green, who missed the basket. Markieff Morris grabbed the rebound and had the option to pass to a wide-open James, but he instead targeted Anthony Davis. However, he was off the mark as well and sent the ball out of bounds.
When the Heat secured the win on Friday night, fans of the Lakers headed to social media to express outrage. Many blamed Green and Morris for the loss and made very angry comments about the two members of the team. Others created memes to "ease their pain," some of which involved photos of the late Kobe Bryant. The comments continued into Saturday morning, and the fans woke up reflecting on the bizarre final moments of the game.
MARKIEFF MORRIS WAS FEELING DANGEROUS TONIGHT😈😳🔥
3 TURNOVERS🔥🔥🔥— Depressed Packers Fan🧀 (4-0) (@CrossedByKyrie) October 10, 2020
0 POINTS😈😈😈
4 PERSONAL FOULS🔒🔒🔒
1 REBOUND❄️❄️❄️
PERFECT PASS TO AD😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/fRhavokMUZ
prevnext
Nice pass by Markieff Morris in a key spot pic.twitter.com/XZfkkMl0Ib— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 10, 2020
Who tf would suggest passing the ball to Danny green for a championship .. https://t.co/jeP8hbUc31— Denton (@_bubbachuck) October 10, 2020
prevnext
@KingJames Wearing the mamba jersey but he wants a G leaguer Danny Green to be the mamba for him Hahahaha Lecoward James— Kawhi's_agent_123 (@123Kawhi) October 10, 2020
I had a crazy nightmare last night that we gave the championship winning shot to Danny Green— Griffin Hurst (@GHurstt) October 10, 2020
prevnext
How it started vs How it went— Jaybo (@OfficialJaybo) October 10, 2020
(Danny Green 3-Pointer) #NBA pic.twitter.com/SPK3v3t7rX
Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/oXkp9qydBQ— Chase Ingraham (@CaptAmericaXfit) October 10, 2020
prevnext
Markieff Morris with the pass pic.twitter.com/pfbksNZaQW— Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) October 10, 2020
Markieff Morris: Nice shot!— mary 🎃 (4-1) (@overtimemary) October 10, 2020
Danny Green: Nice pass! pic.twitter.com/E78UuOxOAw
prevnext
Markieff Morris, trying to pass it to the open man #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/YHAij7XO51— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 10, 2020
I don't want to laugh at the pass Markieff Morris just threw but LMAOOOOOOO— Gerald_Bourguet (@BourguetGerald) October 10, 2020
prevnext
*Danny Green misses a wide open 3*
*Markieff Morris throws the ball out of bounds*
Kobe in Heaven: pic.twitter.com/XzME86tNcI— Trent 🎷 (@TrentonamoBae) October 10, 2020
Sorry but Bron was getting triple teamed there. That would’ve been a turnover if he tried to shoot it. Danny Green gets paid $15 million dollars a year to make wide open shots like that. It was an amazing pass. He choked— claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) October 10, 2020
prev
Danny Green when asked to hit a *wide* open shot off of a beautiful dime from LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/TFBkfYYWKA— 😈Big Ben😈 (@humphrey_rian) October 10, 2020