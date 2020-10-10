NBA Finals: Lakers Fans Outraged by Late-Game Miscues, Loss to Heat

Los Angeles Lakers fans went to bed angry on Friday night after late-game miscues prevented the team from securing the NBA Finals-clinching victory in Game 5. The Miami Heat won 111-108 and forced another matchup on Sunday, but how they did so is what angered fans. The Lakers had possession with fewer than 30 seconds left when LeBron James drove toward the basket. He was triple-teamed but threw a pass to a wide-open Danny Green, who missed the basket. Markieff Morris grabbed the rebound and had the option to pass to a wide-open James, but he instead targeted Anthony Davis. However, he was off the mark as well and sent the ball out of bounds.

When the Heat secured the win on Friday night, fans of the Lakers headed to social media to express outrage. Many blamed Green and Morris for the loss and made very angry comments about the two members of the team. Others created memes to "ease their pain," some of which involved photos of the late Kobe Bryant. The comments continued into Saturday morning, and the fans woke up reflecting on the bizarre final moments of the game.