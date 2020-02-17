NBA All-Star 2020: See Chaka Khan Photos She Posted After National Anthem Backlash

After Chaka Khan put her own spin on the National Anthem ahead of Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game, the 10-time Grammy Award winner took to social media to share a few photos from the festivities among backlash from some viewers at home who said her performance was filled with a few too many unique notes and key changes. If Khan was upset by the naysayers, she surely didn’t show it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@chakaikhan) on Feb 16, 2020 at 6:17pm PST

In one Instagram post, she shared photos of herself grinning from ear to ear while sitting courtside at the game with her cousin and manager. Another set of photos showed her posing on the court with Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@NBAAllStar2020 game was so much fun & exciting in my hometown,” Khan captioned the second set of photos, adding a basketball emoji and the hashtag #Chicago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@chakaikhan) on Feb 16, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

The comments on Khan’s posts were full of compliments for the singer, who just last week was revealed as Miss Monster on The Masked Singer.

“Your national anthem was beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“ChakaKhaned that Anthem! Loved it,” another said.

“You did soooooo great,” someone else wrote.

While not a negative remark about her performance could be seen in her Instagram comments, Twitter was a whole different story Sunday night, with plenty of users comparing her rendition of the Anthem to Fergie’s at the 2018 All-Star Game — an unorthodox jazzy interpretation of the “Star-Spangled Banner” that was quickly ridiculed. Even the crowd at the arena laughed, with an image of a chuckling Draymond Green quickly going viral.

While the reaction to Khan’s unique rendition wasn’t as strong as that of Fergie’s, who eventually issued a statement admitting that it “didn’t strike the intended tone,” Twitter was still full of people roasting it.

But plenty of others took to the social media platform to defend Khan.

“I just listened to the Chaka Khan national anthem everyone’s kiki-ing about. To my ears, she was in strong voice, key, & pitch. And, no, she didn’t sing it ‘straight,’ as that’s not what Chaka does – ever,” one user tweeted.

“Y’all better put some respect on Chaka Khan’s name,” another said.

“Y’all will NOT drag [Chaka Khan] on my watch. If you grew up on her music, you will know she loves to improvise her notes and has an electric voice. I don’t feel she sounded worse than Fergie by far though,” someone else said.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty