NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Wears 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt, and Fans Sound Off

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace prepared for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 by donning a unique shirt. He showed up for the pre-race ceremonies wearing a black shirt that said, "I Can't Breathe. Black Lives Matter" that referenced George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. Wallace and his fellow drivers also released an exclusive video addressing how they plan to push for change and help fight systemic racism and inequality.

When NASCAR fans saw Wallace's shirt, they reacted multiple ways. Several applauded the driver and proclaimed that he is now their favorite personality in stock car racing. These fans want to fight racism and expressed their support for Black Lives Matter. Others, however, did not support Wallace.

Many fans reacted to the news by saying that they will "no longer watch" stock car racing. They also called for Wallace to remove his American flag face mask that he paired with the shirt. Many of these fans responded to the photo with "All Lives Matter."