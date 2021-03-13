NASCAR Race: Weather Forecast for Instacart 500

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday with the Instacart 500. This race takes place at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona and in a primarily desert climate, but fans will still continue to wonder if the weather will force any delays. Here is the forecast for Sunday's race.

According to the Weather Underground forecast, there should be no rain at the start time of the Instacart 500 or throughout the race. Sunny skies will serve as the backdrop of an afternoon of racing while temperatures will hover in the mid-60s. The clouds will increase into the late afternoon and early evening. Though there will still be no chance of precipitation.

Inclement weather forced the cancellation of the General Tire Pole Qualifying sessions before Friday's ARCA race at Phoenix Raceway. The Air Titans ultimately headed onto the track and ultimately prepped the racing surface for The General Tire 150. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs secured the victory after a dominating performance. Though he still had to outrun sprinkles of rain during the final lap en route to the ninth ARCA victory of his career.

With the weather seemingly clear for Sunday's race, the fans can prepare to watch their favorite drivers pursue a spot in the playoffs. Team Penske's Brad Keselowski will be chief among them as he tries to win his first-ever race at Phoenix. He came close during November's championship race, finishing second behind Chase Elliott.

Keselowski will have the Busch Pole for Sunday's race and will lead the field to green while Kyle Larson joins him on the front row. Kevin Harvick, the driver with nine career victories at Phoenix, will start in the 18th position. The veteran driver ended March's FanShield 500 in second place after trying to chase down Joey Logano.

The Team Penske driver secured the win after dealing with some mechanical issues, including a broken jack. He only led 60 of the 316 laps but regained position at the front of the pack. Logano held off Harvick in overtime to secure his second win of the season.

The Instacart 500 takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave at 3:47 p.m. ET and will set the stage for an action-packed afternoon of racing. Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer will call the action from the booth for Fox while Jamie Little and Regan Smith serve as pit reporters. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio coverage.