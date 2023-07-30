NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Cook Out 400

The 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season has arrived as the drivers are back in Richmond, Virginia for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and air on the USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

Fans will keep a close eye on Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as the two had a dust-up after the race at Pocono Raceway last week, Hamlin won the race but fans were not happy after Hamlin carried Larson into the wall towards the end of the race as the two were battling for the lead. The two have since talked things over and are now on the same page.

"I would say I wasn't surprised because he made the exact same move work last year with Ross [Chastain], a driver who he does not respect — who he shouldn't respect, at least in that point back then," Larson said per NASCAR.com. "So I knew the opportunity was there for him to pull that move. I was more concerned about at the restart before me restore my inside, but even when I got the good push on the front stretch, I was knowing or thinking that, yeah, if he gets inside, he's probably just going to do what he did last year because it worked. But I thought I was hoping I guess, maybe because of all the times he's wrecked me and our friendship off track, he'd maybe have a little bit more respect for me on the track, but then he pulled the same move. I guess don't … whatever."

As it gets closer to the playoffs, a few drivers on the bubble will be making some big pushes to get a win or have a strong finish to make their way onto the playoff field. Alex Bowman, who has made the playoffs the last five years, is on the outside looking in. He's in 20th place and likely needs to win a race to clinch a spot.

"Certainly, I've been prepared to handle the downs — I've handled a lot of those," Bowman told Fox Sports last week. That's the way it goes sometimes. Not everything's easy, and I've kind of been dealt a s—ty hand this year. I'm just trying to do the right things and be prepared each and every week and continue pushing through it. As rough as this year's been, I've been through way worse. So I'll survive."