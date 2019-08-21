NASCAR Owner Richard Childress Steps Down as National Rifle Association Leader

In recent months, key leadership figures at the National Rifle Association have been departing via resignation in what has been described as an “exodus.” Country music singer and NRA board member Craig Morgan has resigned, according to CNN, and he was joined by former executive director Chris Cox. Now, another prominent figure in the NRA is stepping away to focus more on his family and his business.

Monday, NASCAR team owner Richard Childress announced in a letter that he was resigning from the NRA. He stated that the move was brought on by wanting to focus more on his business, but there were other concerns about Childress possibly departing due to the organization being embroiled in a controversy about the use of funds. Although he did not cite this as a reason for his departure in the statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Since proudly agreeing to serve on the NRA Board, I have supported the organization and its important mission to preserve and protect our Constitutional rights,” Childress wrote in his resignation letter. “But when, as now, I am no longer able to be fully engaged in any commitment I have made, it becomes time for me to step down. I have reached that point in my ability to continue to serve the NRA. As such, I must resign.”

According to NBC Sports, Childress was the NRA’s second vice president in 2015 and had previously served as the first vice president. However, he stepped down in April 2019. Childress is the fifth board member to step down this month alone, leaving a group that boasts 70 members. That being said, he will still retain his NRA membership after resigning from the board of directors.

While Childress’ resignation appears to be based on his other business of running a successful NASCAR team, it does come with curious timing. According to CNN, Childress had previously raised concerns about the amount of money the NRA was spending on lawyer William Brewer and his firm Brewer Attorneys & Counselors.

The NRA was experiencing financial problems while simultaneously paying Brewer and his firm $97,000 per day. The payments equaled $24 million in a 13-month span, causing concern from key figures in the organization. Brewer was also accused of intimidating NRA employees and compiling “burn books” that were filled with information that he could use against them.

Due to this controversy, the NRA has been experiencing an exodus of important figures. Childress is only the latest, and he likely won’t be the last.