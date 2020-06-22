NASCAR: Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Garage at Talladega Speedway, and Social Media Loses It

On Sunday, NASCAR announced a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. NASCAR quickly launched an investigation and called it a "despicable act of racism and hatred." This comes on the heels of NASCAR banning Confederate flags at races. However, a giant Confederate flag was seen flying over the speedway before Sunday's race.

In a statement, NASCAR wrote: "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport." At the end of the statement, NASCAR reiterated there "is no place for racism" in NASCAR and the noose discovery "only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, released his own statement, saying the noose was a "painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism." However, Wallace also appreciated the support he was getting for speaking out during the Black Lives Matter movement. Here's a look at social media reacting to a noose being found at a NASCAR event.