NASCAR: Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Garage at Talladega Speedway, and Social Media Loses It
On Sunday, NASCAR announced a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. NASCAR quickly launched an investigation and called it a "despicable act of racism and hatred." This comes on the heels of NASCAR banning Confederate flags at races. However, a giant Confederate flag was seen flying over the speedway before Sunday's race.
In a statement, NASCAR wrote: "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport." At the end of the statement, NASCAR reiterated there "is no place for racism" in NASCAR and the noose discovery "only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."
Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, released his own statement, saying the noose was a "painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism." However, Wallace also appreciated the support he was getting for speaking out during the Black Lives Matter movement. Here's a look at social media reacting to a noose being found at a NASCAR event.
There are a lot of people in my mentions who think that Bubba Wallace’s team set up the noose to gain attention.
If you think that, you’re a POS and most likely a racist.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) June 22, 2020
“If racism was still something that kind of existed in the abstract and you hadn’t yet fully digested it...let this crystallize the damn thing.”
-@mikegolicjr in response to a noose being found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/u3sbj4WyMp— Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) June 22, 2020
I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused. I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://t.co/lV8v46ktWN— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 22, 2020
The noose in Bubba Wallace's garage stall was found by a member of Bubba's team. For those asking, NASCAR says it happened -- it isn't investigating a report that a noose was there, NASCAR says it was there. #nascar— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020
I’ll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday. I do this because he’s family, our @NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure...When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all. @BubbaWallace #ivealwaysstoodwithbubba pic.twitter.com/e6pDDmXu6J— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 22, 2020
When you take away their Confederate flags and they come back with a noose, it tells us one thing. Both are symbols of racial hatred. https://t.co/4s3RORfij7— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) June 22, 2020
NASCAR banned the confederate flag.
Bubba Wallace is the sports only black driver.
Yesterday a noose was found hanging in Wallace’s garage at Talladaga.
Surprised?— JCrongeyer (@JCrongeyer) June 22, 2020
Despicable on every level, obviously. NASCAR must have cameras. Find the culprit and punish them. https://t.co/1DG9zOKbMN— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 22, 2020
Additional news on the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall Sunday:— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020
--Bubba Wallace did not see the noose.
--Talladega County Sheriff said NASCAR reported the incident to the FBI, which would handle any criminal investigation. #nascar
A noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage is blatant racism. But the racism at America’s kitchen tables, on its drives to school, in its group texts and in its offices is more dangerous. Deal with those acts and the person with the noose won’t feel supported. But he knows he’s not alone.— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) June 22, 2020
We were sickened by the news out of Talladega last night. We want to show our Support for @BubbaWallace, so this week 20% of any In-Stock Bubba Wallace Purchase will go to his Live 2 Be Different Foundation. #IStandWithBubba
Order Here: https://t.co/QK5WkHVx90 pic.twitter.com/UHD9JY1R67— PlanBSales.com (@PlanBSales) June 22, 2020
#IStandWithBubbaWallace don’t change @BubbaWallace.... we are with you!! pic.twitter.com/kxAKWD7D7T— Stan Lee Cup Champs (@wewentbluez) June 22, 2020
Bubba Wallace winning Talladega then jumping on top of his car and hitting the Ricky Bobby dance is the energy we need right now lol #IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/OtXF1yeJlQ— ✭The Cabo Cowboy✭ (@jtuck151) June 22, 2020
Whew! Imagine if the #MAGA cult investigated Trump's claims with the same energy they're using to attack #BubbaWallace.— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) June 22, 2020
God created us equal. I will never understand how some people don’t believe that. The stupid hatefulness that happened yesterday is disgusting. I know @NASCAR will oust this idiot. Go win today @BubbaWallace I’ll be cheering you on. 🏁 #IStandWithBubba— Michael Waltrip (@MW55) June 22, 2020
Twitter didn’t give me enough characters. Bubba Wallace is a damn good man and I’m proud to have met him, and even prouder of the charge for change he is leading in NASCAR. #BLM #IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/wHboo7OXOh— Derrick ☀️ (@datsderrick) June 22, 2020
Powerful statement from Bubba Wallace, the only black race car driver in NASCAR, after a noose was found hanging in his garage👇#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/dWyyl95Lbf— Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) June 22, 2020
I don’t even folllow NASCAR, but I support you Bubba #blacklivesmatter. F the racists! 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/IR8IZ6X9AW— Diane Richardson (@PurpleDi14) June 22, 2020
Much support to @BubbaWallace and all you have to endure pic.twitter.com/5k9znkPOvx— kperrilloux (@kperrilloux3) June 22, 2020
Hate crime against Nascar’s Bubba Wallace demands justice https://t.co/kj0NMQ5NHJ— The Thick Tind 😛 (@Kayotik_Ent) June 22, 2020
A noose found in the garage spot of Bubba Wallace, a black NASCAR driver in Talladega, on the first day they allow fans back! Proving everyone right! Racist rednecks!— PhillyFlopp (@flopp2024) June 22, 2020