NASCAR: Kyle Busch Shares Details on New Trick-or-Treat App, Reveals Plans for Halloween (Exclusive)

✖

Kyle Busch has a few more races left before the NASCAR 2020 season comes to an end. However, he will not be able to defend his Cup Series title as he was eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend. And while fans are disappointed Busch won't win back-to-back championships, they can celebrate Halloween with him with the new TREAT TOWN app. PopCulture.com got a chance to speak with Busch about the virtual trick-or-treating app, which is the first of its kind.

"I was definitely intrigued and interested about how it's all going to work and how it's going to go down," Busch said. "Just thinking back to a few months ago like, are we going to get back to Halloween, trick-or-treating and all that sort of stuff on time? Still not really sure what different states are going to allow. Mars Wrigley decided they were going to get ahead of the curve and get fans excited about Halloween this year."

TREAT TOWN is a way for fans to trick-or-treat virtually — as well as get some candy from Busch's No. 18 car. "In the app, you are going to be able to go door-to-door collecting candy credits that you can redeem for real candy," Busch added. "Also, in the app, you'll see our No. 18 M&Ms Halloween Toyota Camry where fans can Trunk or Treat, and the car is going to be giving away M&Ms and Snickers candy credits. It's been pretty fun to check all that out."

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and Busch has a race in Martinsville, Virginia that following Sunday. He will have time to spend Halloween with his family, but things will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Typically we always go out to friends of ours who live in a really busy and house plentiful neighborhood where you can go door-to-door and go trick-or-treating," Busch said. "Fortunately, Halloween falls on a Saturday and I don't have any obligations on Saturday until we go to the race track on Sunday mornings. We'll be doing Halloween at our friend's house, just maybe a little get-together of the close families. I doubt there’s going to be any trick-or-treating. We'll all just have a dress-up Halloween party." Fans can get started with TREAT TOWN by clicking here or downloading the app on any Android or iOS device.