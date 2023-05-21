NASCAR 2023 All-Star Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Beleive it or not, NASCAR is at the halfway point of the Cup Series season before the playoffs begin in September. And to celebrate the occasion, the drivers are in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina for the annual NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race will start at 8 p.m. ET and air on FS1 and the Fox Sports App. There will also be a NASCAR All-Star Open race for drivers not qualified for the main event. That starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and airs on FS1 and the Fox Sports App.

21 drivers have qualified for the primary race as it's open to those who have won a race during the 2022 or 2023 seasons. Drivers can also qualify if they are a previous All-Star race winner competing full-time or a past Cup Series Champion competing full-time. The last three spots for the race are open, and those are for the two top finishers in the All-Star Open race and the one who wins the fan vote.

Daniel Suárez and Chris Buescher will star on the front row of tonight's race as they finished first in the two heat races. Suárez qualified for the race after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 last year. Buescher qualified after winning last year's Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

"It was fun to go through the transitions and learn about the tire and learn about the track," Suárez said, per the Associated Press. "I'm proud of our team; we have had a lot of speed lately."

North Wilkesboro Speedway has a lot of NASCAR history. Despite not having a Cup Series race since the 1996 season. Richard Petty won 15 Cup Series races at the track while Darrell Waltrip won there 10 times. Jeff Gordon was the last NASCAR driver to win a Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro.

"North Wilkesboro is going to remain historic, and it will remain authentic, but it will also be modern, and that will be a great thing to see," NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. said last year. "So I'm excited to see the progress, all the things that will be happening there over the next couple of months. The rebuilding and so forth is going to be a lot of fun to watch, and then to finally go there in May, just can't get here fast enough."