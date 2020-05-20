NASCAR Fans Pleading With the Weather Ahead of Toyota 500
Wednesday night, NASCAR returned to Darlington Raceway for the Toyota 500. This Cup Series race was another opportunity for Kevin Harvick to add points to his lead after he won Sunday's race. Whether or not he would repeat at The Lady in Black was important to some fans, but many others focused on a potential delay in the action due to weather concerns.
The rain continued to fall on Wednesday, leading many race fans to believe that the Toyota 500 would take place on a different day. The radar showed that the weather could clear later in the evening, but fans didn't know if this would actually happen. They have already watched the Daytona 500 move to a different day due to inclement weather and were fully expecting this to happen once again.
While NASCAR officials expressed optimism about starting the Toyota 500 on time, the fans did not agree. They voiced the opinion that the rain would be the only "winner" on Wednesday night. Many others simply pleaded with the weather to cooperate ahead of the Cup Series race.
