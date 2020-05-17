NASCAR Fans Have Jokes About Crowdless Race

NASCAR returned from a 10-week hiatus on Sunday afternoon with The Real Heroes 400. This race, which the organization held at Darlington Raceway, created excitement among racing fans, but they still felt that something was off. The reason is that the stands at the Lady in Black were empty due to health and safety concerns. When racing's governing body announced its official return, there was the added clause about fan attendance. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to ban gatherings of more than 10 people, and NASCAR had every intention of following the rules.

Fans will not be allowed at The Real Heroes 400 — or any future events — until it is deemed safe for attendees. Still, the majority of fans were excited to see the return of their favorite drivers even if they couldn't attend in person. Although, this was not a universal opinion considering that many fans used the crowd-free event as an opportunity to express their views about the state of NASCAR and make some jokes about whether or not the sport can draw fans.