A new NASCAR docuseries just got the green light. On Thursday, USA Network announced that the new series, Race for the Championship (working title) will premiere on the Network in 2022. The show will be about the top drivers in the world competing in this year's NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

"With the backdrop and high stakes of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Championship, Race for the Championship will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track," the synopsis states. "Across eight thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sports’ best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history." Race of the Championship is produced by NASCAR productions with NASCAR’s Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Amy Anderson serving as Executive Producers.

There are only a handful of races left before the playoffs begin in September. Leading the way is Kyle Larson who has won four races and finished in the top five 11 times. Very impressive for someone who was suspended for the majority of the 2020 season due to him using a racial slur.

"There were a lot of lessons learned throughout last year, and I feel like it’s kind of made me a smarter, better guy today," Larson said in June, per NBC Sports. "Obviously I wish last year didn’t happen, but in a lot of ways, I’m glad it did because it helped me grow as a person. It brought me a lot closer to my friends and family and other people I’ve never talked to before, and just helping to educate myself. It’s a great teaching moment for my children as well as other kids who are growing up.

Chase Elliott is the defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion and has the No. 5 spot in the playoffs standings. When talking to CBS Sports earlier this year, Elliott talked about trying to repeat as a champion like his mentor Jimmie Johnson did from 2006-2010.

"I just don't think he gets the respect he deserves," Elliott said of Johnson. "Obviously, he's a great racecar driver but his leadership off track and how he's carried himself over the years ... to me, that's why he's a seven-time champion. There's a lot of great drivers, great teams and a lot of great crew chiefs. But not everyone can have that type of success and still carry himself at such a high level."