MSU Athlete Facing Assault Charge

Mississippi State women’s basketball player Jessika Carter was arrested last month for an incident that happened on Aug. 28, in which Carter allegedly struck another woman in the face, according to the Clarion-Ledger. The criminal affidavit said that Carter hit Mississippi State student Angel Williams, causing the woman’s nose to bleed while giving her a black eye. Williams alleges that Carter came up from behind her before the alleged attack.

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson released a statement on the situation. “We have been made aware of this situation,” she said per WCBI.com. “We take this matter very seriously and are in the process of gathering details and additional information from the proper authorities. At this time we will have no further comment.”

Williams spoke to the Clarion-Ledger about the ordeal, saying that she and Carter “had some stuff going on that happened six months ago. “We just had a miscommunication about something. And after that, she just stopped liking me.” Williams went on to say that she arrived at a party on Aug. 28 and didn’t see Williams despite talking to members of the women’s basketball team. She then said, “I turned my head back to the front and walked like two more steps, and she jumped on my back and hit me from behind.”

Police arrived on the scene after the reported assault, but Carter was not present at the time. This led to Williams filing an affidavit, and a judge issued a warrant for Carter. Once Carter was made aware of the warrant, she turned herself in before being released on a $500 bail.

Carter, who plays forward and center, is one of the best players in the SEC. She made the Second Team All-SEC in 2020 and was selected to the WBCA All-America Team Honorable Mention. In that season, Carter averaged 13 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Her numbers were strong last season also, posting 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. Carter joined Mississippi State in 2018 after having a standout high school career. She played at Harris County High School in Georgia and was named to the All-State First Team.