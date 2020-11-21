Montrezl Harrell Joins Lakers, and Clippers Fans Are Fuming

The Los Angeles Lakers are the defending NBA champions and have hopes of repeating in the 2020-21 season. Now the team just added another playmaker to partner with LeBron James and the other stars. Ex-Clippers star Montrezl Harrell, who spent the past three seasons with the Clippers, agreed to a two-year deal to join the other LA-based organization. Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who also works with James and Anthony Davis, confirmed the signing to ESPN. When fans of the Clippers heard the news, they reacted in multiple ways. Some proclaimed that the signing was "unfair" and that the NBA needs to do something to prevent James' attempt to build another super-team. Others said that the Harrell signing isn't a major issue for the Clippers. They proclaimed that the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is great during the regular season but that he "crumbles" in the playoffs.

Anakin: Is it possible to learn this power? Palpatine: Not from a Jedi. Montrezl Harrell: Is it possible to learn how to be a NBA champ? Rob Pelinka & KlutchSports: Not From A Clipper! — isaiya (EYE-Say-Uh)Twin to Isaac (@isaiya2) November 21, 2020 Building a team full of stars is not a simple matter; the salary cap plays a role, as does team chemistry. Only the best general managers can create these super teams, and Lakers fans believe that Rob Pelinka is one of the gifted few. Although some critics of the team compared him to the ultimate evil in the Star Wars universe.

Ring chaser....bought not built.....Lakers soft like pillows anyway — Travis P. Roscoe (@sLuR5280) November 21, 2020 @MONSTATREZZ tryna go get an easy ring lmao don't forget who took over yall Clippers team and made it his. He'll be back and he gon get his ring in LA before Bron ever get another — dreaddheaddrasta (@dreaddheadrasta) November 21, 2020 There is a common trend in several sports when promising teams lose in the playoffs. Some of the more talented free agents react to the loss by immediately signing with a much better team. Now Clippers fans are saying that Harrell is trying to chase the championship ring.

So how long is the NBA gonna let LeBron and Rich Paul pay his guys under the table while the Lakers get discounts letting them work around the cap? Same thing happened last year with AD turning down bonus money. AD saw every dime of that bonus, just not through the Lakers cap. — 🤫 (@Phila_76ers) November 21, 2020 The NBA is a garbage league because you have guy like Lebron running from team to team recruiting and forcing trades. Lebron and Rich Paul are the GMs of the Lakers. If Jordan had this type of power to cherry pick players, he would have won over 10 championships. — Prince Hall (@PrinceH02655429) November 21, 2020 Who really runs the Los Angeles Lakers? Is it Pelinka, the current GM, or one of the players? Several critics expressed the opinion on Friday that James and his agent, Rich Paul, actually control the team. Many people proclaimed that James gets free rein to build a super team everywhere he goes.

this league is corrupt. No wonder ratings have been way down. No one wants to play in a league dominated by Rich Paul getting Lebron unlimited help. — Michael2324 (@Michael23243) November 21, 2020 And that's y folks get tired of nba these days. James loaded teams in mia. The warriors , now the lakers. Pointless players don't want to earn it — william Ritter (@alldaynole) November 21, 2020 Is there corruption in play, or do some of the league's biggest stars just want to play with James? Opinions differed on Friday after news surfaced about Harrell's new destination. Those that root for the Clippers and other teams proclaimed that the NBA is enabling the Lakers.

Does lebum have Adam Silver in his back pocket how are all of these klutch sports clients signing with the Lakers smells like collusion corruption last season the Lakers had 6 Klutch clients on the team smells like collusion corruption — Craig Field (@mackrebel) November 21, 2020 NBA more scripted than WWE. — Internet Police Officer (@InternetCop911) November 21, 2020 The critical comments continued on Friday and into the weekend after Harrell joined the Lakers. Those that oppose James and the Southern California-based organization made several proclamations about "collusion" and "cheating." Others just compared the NBA to another athletic promotion known for its storylines.

Nothing wrong with my taste but I hate seeing super teams — LaRocca Flocka Flame (@mlaroccaaa) November 21, 2020 Must be nice to be able to hand pick your roster. Laker fans have the easiest fanhood in all of sports. — ಠ_ಠ (@_JakeHenry) November 21, 2020 There are several franchises across multiple sports that create excitement among the fans and anger among critics. The New York Yankees have traditionally held this role in MLB while the New England Patriots did so in the NFL. The Lakers are the team in the NBA that fans either love or truly despise. This divide has only increased since James joined the franchise and began creating his super team.