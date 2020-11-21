Montrezl Harrell Joins Lakers, and Clippers Fans Are Fuming

By John Newby

The Los Angeles Lakers are the defending NBA champions and have hopes of repeating in the 2020-21 season. Now the team just added another playmaker to partner with LeBron James and the other stars. Ex-Clippers star Montrezl Harrell, who spent the past three seasons with the Clippers, agreed to a two-year deal to join the other LA-based organization. Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who also works with James and Anthony Davis, confirmed the signing to ESPN.

When fans of the Clippers heard the news, they reacted in multiple ways. Some proclaimed that the signing was "unfair" and that the NBA needs to do something to prevent James' attempt to build another super-team. Others said that the Harrell signing isn't a major issue for the Clippers. They proclaimed that the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is great during the regular season but that he "crumbles" in the playoffs.

Building a team full of stars is not a simple matter; the salary cap plays a role, as does team chemistry. Only the best general managers can create these super teams, and Lakers fans believe that Rob Pelinka is one of the gifted few. Although some critics of the team compared him to the ultimate evil in the Star Wars universe.

There is a common trend in several sports when promising teams lose in the playoffs. Some of the more talented free agents react to the loss by immediately signing with a much better team. Now Clippers fans are saying that Harrell is trying to chase the championship ring.

Who really runs the Los Angeles Lakers? Is it Pelinka, the current GM, or one of the players? Several critics expressed the opinion on Friday that James and his agent, Rich Paul, actually control the team. Many people proclaimed that James gets free rein to build a super team everywhere he goes. 

Is there corruption in play, or do some of the league's biggest stars just want to play with James? Opinions differed on Friday after news surfaced about Harrell's new destination. Those that root for the Clippers and other teams proclaimed that the NBA is enabling the Lakers. 

The critical comments continued on Friday and into the weekend after Harrell joined the Lakers. Those that oppose James and the Southern California-based organization made several proclamations about "collusion" and "cheating." Others just compared the NBA to another athletic promotion known for its storylines.

There are several franchises across multiple sports that create excitement among the fans and anger among critics. The New York Yankees have traditionally held this role in MLB while the New England Patriots did so in the NFL. The Lakers are the team in the NBA that fans either love or truly despise. This divide has only increased since James joined the franchise and began creating his super team.

While there were several Clippers fans expressing anger about Harrell leaving the franchise, others had a different opinion. Several proclaimed that there was no reason for the Lakers to show excitement about him joining the team. They said that Harrell would only frustrate fans when the playoffs began. 

