'Monday Night Football': How to Watch Seahawks vs. Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to do battle tonight, and a lot is on the line for both teams. A win for the Seahawks would put them one game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West lead. The Eagles can claim first place in the NFC East if they are able to beat Russell Wilson and company. The Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. It can also be streamed on the ESPN and Yahoo Sports app.

The Seahawks (7-3) are coming off a 28-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals to give themselves some breathing room against their division rivals. Wilson came up big in the win, throwing for two touchdowns while rushing for 42 yards on 10 carries. So far this season, Wilson has thrown for 2,986 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while recording a 111.5 passer rating.

"I just think he's a guy who is always going to be looking to make a play or extend a play and always be smart about it," Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to reporters last week. "I think it's just going to take the entire defense to make sure that everyone is on their X's and O's to make sure that we have him contained and also make sure that we're not giving him easy, quick reads in the passing game."

The Eagles (3-6-1) have struggled all season long. However, the entire NFC East has had its share of issues, which has led to the Eagles being in a position to reclaiming the NFC East lead with a win tonight. Last week, Philadelphia lost to the Browns 22-17, and Carson Wentz had an up-and-down performance, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. In 10 games this year, Wentz has thrown 14 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 picks.

"He is the leader of our team and I think there is stability there," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after the team's loss to the Browns. "He knows he needs to play better and the team around him needs to play better. We all need to elevate our game a little bit. We haven't had quite the consistency I would like or anybody would like."