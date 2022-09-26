Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Cowboys at Giants

It was a wild Week 3 of the NFL season, and it will end with two longtime rivals going head-to-head. The Dallas Cowboys will battle the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium tonight for the Week 3 edition of Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Fans can stream the game on NFL+ and the ESPN App.

The Cowboys (1-1) may be without quarterback Dak Prescott for a few weeks, but it wasn't an issue last week as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 victory of the year. Backup QB Cooper Rush was efficient in the contest, completing 19 of his 31 passes for 25 yards and one touchdown. But as good Rush looked last week, the Cowboys made it clear there is no QB controversy between him and Prescott.

"I don't believe there's anybody in the world that doesn't understand how much I appreciate Dak Prescott — his skills, and to have him for the future and the future being right now, really," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said while appearing on 105.3 The Fan. "But the point is that if players play at a level to where you've got people debating how are you using them with their skills or as to who ought to be out there or who is not when they're playing at that level, that's a positive."

The Giants (2-0) have been one of the surprise teams in the NFL and have a chance to be one of just three teams to go into Week 4 with a 3-0 record. After getting a hard-fought win against the Tennessee Titans to start the year, the Giants earned their first home victory last week by beating the Carolina Panthers 19-16. One big reason for the Giants' success is quarterback Daniel Jones who has a passer rating of 99.4. Running back Saquon Barkley has also looked strong, rushing for 236 yards and one touchdown on just 39 carries.

For the showdown against the Cowboys, the Giants will wear their white color rush uniforms, and they are asking fans to wear white also. "Going back and looking back really quickly to the Carolina (Panthers) game, I was really pleased and happy with A – the fans. When I say they make a difference, they make a difference," defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told the media Thursday, per the Giants' official website. "It was already quoted from Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers Head Coach) about how they had a hard time communicating, and I think the biggest thing is the challenge I give the fans this week is I told the players from Week 1 to Week 2 is the biggest jump in the NFL of your performance. So, we expect it to be rocking.