Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Steelers vs Colts

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season ends with two teams needing a win to keep their slim playoff chances alive. The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight (Nov. 28) on Monday Night Football. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on Watch ESPN, the ESPN App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Steelers (3-7) lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last week and currently sit dead last in the NFC North. The last time the Steelers finished last in a division was in 1988 when they had a 5-11 record. Pittsburgh is two losses away from suffering their first losing season since 2003 when they had a 6-10 record. One big reason for the team's struggles is the quarterback position as rookie Kenny Pickett has thrown for three touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games. However, the running game has improved for the Steelers with the team averaging 154.3 yards per game in the last three weeks.

"It's a combination of everything," Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said, per the team's official website. "The line is gelling. They're getting work together. The tight ends are doing a good job. I think Najee [Harris] is back to full strength. He'd probably tell you that. You see a difference in his approach as he attacks the line and those things. It's a combination of everything. But it's moving in the direction we want it the last couple of weeks."

The Colts (4-6-1) shocked everyone when the team hired former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday as the interim coach after Frank Reich was fired. But the players seem to buy what Saturday is selling as the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 and lost to the team who has the best record in the NFL — the Philadelphia Eagles — by one point last week. Indianapolis traded for quarterback Matt Ryan during the offseason, and he has had an up-and-down year. In nine games, Ryan has thrown for 2,443 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 69.2% of his passes. He was benched in Week 9 but returned to the lineup in Week 11 when Saturday took over as the interim head coach.