Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Commanders vs Eagles

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season will end with two NFC East teams facing each other. The Washington Commanders will look to get a big win over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on ESPN.com, ESPN App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Commanders (4-5) lost to the Minnesota Vikings last week but have won three of their last four games. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over for an injured Carson Wentz during Week 7 and has played solid football, completing 63% of his passes while throwing for 629 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions with an 87.6 passer rating in the last three weeks. Heinicke is looking to get some revenge on the Eagles as they lost to the team late last year, leading them to be eliminated from playoff contention.

"That last game stuck with me throughout the whole off-season," Heinicke said Thursday, per the Commanders' official website. "Everything that we went through last year and to have a chance to go to the playoffs there, we're driving down the field, we're moving the ball and that last throw was unfortunate ...What if he caught that and scored might've made him the playoffs and who knows what would've happened?"

The Eagles (8-0) are well-rested as their last game was on Nov. 3. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has received a lot of attention for his play, which makes sense because the Eagles are the only undefeated squad in the NFL. But wide receiver A.J. Brown has been a big addition to the team, catching 43 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns this year. Brown joined the Eagles after the Tennessee Titans traded him during the offseason this year.

"You never know when you come to a new place, a new team, how it's going to work out, but we definitely started dreaming," Brown said, per the Eagles' official website. "And to tell you the truth, everything we talked about has come true. It's been amazing. We're playing good football. We're winning games. I love the locker room. I love the organization. The fans, man, they've been giving me love since Day 1."