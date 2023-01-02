Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bills vs Bengals

It's the final Monday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL regular season, and this could be one of the best games of the year. The Buffalo Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in what could be a preview of the AFC Championship later this month. The game will kick off tonight (Jan. 2) at 8:30 p.m.ET and air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC. It will stream on Watch ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Bills (12-3) are one of the hottest teams right now as they have won their last six games. And while they have already clinched a playoff spot, the Bills need to win tonight to get one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Quarterback Josh Allen talked about the game on Kyle Brandt's The Basement podcast and gave paise of the Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bills and Bengals set to battle with the No. 1 seed in the AFC still up for grabs.



MNF is going to be good 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ycs5rQUPfh — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2023

"He's (Burrow) a special talent, he really is," Allen said, per the Bills' official website. "We're going to have our hands full. That's a defense too, that's playing lights out. They got a linebacker over there that I know pretty well, Logan Wilson, who's one of the stud linebackers in the league … So, it'll be fun to compete against him in real life instead of in practice back in Laramie."

The Bengals (11-4) have their spot in the playoffs and have an outside shot of claiming the No. 1 seed if they win out and get some help. And like the Bills, the Bengals come into the game with a lot of momentum as they have won their last seven games. The Bengals have three wide receivers who have recorded at least 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns this year, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. And quarterback Joe Burrow is having an MVP-type season, completing 69% of his passes while throwing for 4,260 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Burrow showed love to Allen while talking about the game last week. "We're friends. We've hung out quite a bit," Burrow said, per the Bengals' official website. "Everybody that watches Josh, there's no secrets about why he's so good. He's fun to watch, he runs around. He makes plays. He makes throws that nobody else can make. He's just an exciting player, a great player that it's going to be fun to go up against him."