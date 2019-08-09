Mojo Rawley Says Rob Gronkowski Will Not Be Making His WWE Debut Anytime Soon

Mojo Rawley won’t have Rob Gronkowski alongside him in the wrestling ring anytime soon. The WWE superstar recently spoke to CBS Baltimore and was asked if the former NFL tight end would make his way to the pro wrestling world. Rawley is not expecting Gronk on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live anytime soon, but it could happen down the road.

“He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records,” Rawley said. “For every record, he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he’s doing nothing. He’s going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He’ll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.

“But in the future, we have talked about it extensively. Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up. So, he’s ready to do something at some point.”

Gronkowski did make an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 back in 2017. He was sitting in the front row and superstar, Jinder Mahal threw a drink at him. That led to Gronk getting out his seat, getting into the ring and running over him.

If the NFL legend does decide to make the move to pro wrestling, the WWE will welcome him with open arms. Triple H, a current WWE superstar who is also the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, told Sports Illustrated earlier this year that the door his open to join the family.

“Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it. I don’t know if it’s something he’d be seriously interested in, but that’s how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly, the door is open for him at WWE.”

If Gronk does sign with the WWE, fans are hoping his career will be similar to what it was in the NFL. The former New England Patriots tight end finished his career with 521 receptions, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. Along with winning three Super Bowls, Gronk was named to the Pro Bowl five times and he was named to the All-Pro First Team four times.