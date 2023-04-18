MMA Fighter Ross Johnson Charged After U.S. Airman Dies in Bar Fight

A mixed martial arts fighter was arrested for allegedly killing a US Air Force airman with a single punch during a Florida bar fight earlier this month, according to the New York Post. Ross Johnson was charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $250,000 bond, per the prison records. The incident happened at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Panama City Beach.

Panama City police allege Johnson and his friends got into a verbal altercation with another group at the bar. The 23-year-old allegedly attacked 31-year-old Dayvon Larry, striking him behind the left ear as he ran to help his friend. The airman was left unconscious in the parking lot as Johnson took an Uber to his hotel. According to NBC News, Larry did not participate in the altercation between the two groups. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Johnson told a witness, "Man, I hit that guy. I laid him out, and I think I killed him." According to the autopsy, Larry suffered a 3-inch skull fracture" and a bruise the size of a "softball" behind his ear. When speaking to police, Johnson said he did not "recall punching the victim" before claiming he was defending himself.

"Witness accounts and surveillance footage revealed that Johnson had struck Larry with a closed fist behind his left ear, causing him to fall to the ground," police said in a press release, per Wear News ABC 3. "Johnson then proceeded to join in the ongoing physical altercation with an unknown male, leaving Larry unattended. Subsequently, Johnson fled the scene via a rideshare service."

Larry was part of Tyndall Air Force Base's 325th Security Forces Squadron. SSgt. Rosemarie McGill, an Air Force recruiter in Larry's hometown, paid tribute to the late airman on Facebook. "I'm at a loss for words," McGill said. "He came into my office a little more than a year ago to join the Air Force and I got to see his progress from day one. He always went above and beyond for me, his family, friends, wingman and his community. He was always stopping by the office to see how he could help. He was a charging force in people's lives by uplifting them and motivating them to always do their best."

Johnson is listed as an MMA fighter with five wins and two losses, according to Tapology. His last fight was in August 2021 which was a loss to Kyle Thompson. Johnson is ranked No. 14 among active UA Southwest Amateur Lightweights.