MLB Announces Big Rule Changes for 2023 Season

MLB will look a little different when the 2023 season begins. On Friday, the league announced it has added new rules for 2023, including a pitch timer, limits on defensive shits and bigger bases. This comes after experiments were done in the Minor Leagues, and the Joint Competition Committee voted in favor of the rule changes.

For the pitch timer, there will be a 30-second timer between batters. Between pitches, there will be a 15-second timer with the bases empty and a 20-second time with runners on base. Pitchers who violate the timer are charged with a ball. The batter must be in the box and alert to the pitcher by the eight-second mark or else be charged with a strike.

New rules for the defensive shift include four infielders with at least two infielders completely on either side of second base. When the pitcher is on the rubber, the four infielders must be within the boundary of the infield. If they are not aligned properly at the time of the pitch, the offense can choose an automatic ball or the result of play. The bases will increase from 15 inches square to 18 inches. The home plate is unchanged.

"We've tried to address the concerns expressed in a thoughtful way, respectful — always — of the history and traditions of the game, and of player concerns," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press conference Friday afternoon. "Our guiding star in thinking about changes to the game has always been our fans. 'What do our fans want to see on the field?' We've conducted thorough and ongoing research with our fans, and certain things are really clear. Number 1, fans want games with better pace. Two, fans want more action, more balls in play. And three, fans want to see more of the athleticism of our great players.

"The rule changes we're announcing today have been thoroughly tested and refined for years in the Minor Leagues. Each of these rules have been tested in approximately 8,000 Minor League games dating back to last season, which is the equivalent of 3 1/2 complete Major League seasons." One other change is teams will be granted an extra mound visit in the ninth inning if they have exhausted their five allotted visits.