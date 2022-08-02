MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension

A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.

Riley is coming off a historic July. Along with playing in his first All-Star game, the 25-year-old hit .423 with 11 home runs and a 1,344 OPS last month. He also set the Braves record for extra-base hits, breaking the mark Hall of Famer Hank Aaron set when he recorded 25 extra-base hits in July 1961. Currently, Riley is hitting .301 with 29 home runs and a .964 OPS, which ranks second among NL players. According to ESPN, Riley is projected to hit 49 home runs and 107 RBIs, allowing him a chance to win the NL MVP award.

"How he plays the game and the consistency with which he does everything, is unbelievable," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He does everything right and checks all the boxes to be that guy." With the contract extension, Riley will make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024 and $22 million per season over the remaining of the deal. He's a big reason why the Braves, the defending World Series Champions, are in a position to make another run at the title.

"I don't even have words," Braves pitcher Max Fried said on Sunday. "I don't even think 'hot' is giving credit to what he's been able to do. You see guys go through stretches where they are seeing the ball well and hitting it hard for a series or a week. But for him to do it for the whole month, that's extremely special."

Riley made his MLB debut in 2019. He played in 80 games that season and hit 18 home runs with 49 RBIs and had a .750 OPS. In the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Riley hit eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 51 games. He had a breakout season for the Braves last year, tallying 33 home runs, 107 RBIs, a .303 batting average and .898 OPS.